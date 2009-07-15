Headfunk launch Urban Guerillaz headphones

From iPhones to Walkmans, the best thing you can do with any portable media player is upgrade the headphones that came with it.

Now we haven't had a chance to try the new Urban Guerillaz headphones, but any audio product that sounds like a New York graffiti crew can't be all bad.

The retro-styled on-ear headphones are out now from new brand Headfunk.

Environmental claims

Although the plasticky headphones are apparently "ideal in just about any environment", we wouldn't recommend climbing Mount Everest, scuba diving the Great Barrier Reef or exploring the Sahara with a pair. You'll probably be safe on most stops of the Northern Line, though.

Tech details include 30mm neodymium-iron drivers, a gold-plated, right-angled 3.5mm jack and a 1.2 rubberised cord with a generous 1 metre extension cable. The foamy earpads and sliding headband are right out of the 80s.

You'll get a frequency response of 20 - 20,000Hz, and in the unlikely event you really care about matching them to anything other than cheapo MP3 players, their impedance is 32 ohms.

The Urban Guerillaz come in red, green, orange and white, and cost a penny under £30 from www.headfunk.com.