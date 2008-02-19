Roberts' new DAB eases pain of your morning alarm

Roberts' new DAB clock radio, the "Glow Time" launches later in March and is undoubtedly the perfect Easter pressie for non-DAB owning friends and family. The company claims it makes waking up in the morning a gentler and more ‘humane’ experience.

Anything that can tone down the pain of getting up for work on a cold, wet Monday morning in the bleak mid-winter is something to be applauded.

In addition to being a handy DAB radio for the bedroom, Roberts' Glow Time features an easy-to-read full-screen blue backlit display and a multi-stage dimmer.

British summertime blues

Roberts is pegging the Glow Time as “the perfect solution for those sleepy eyes when forced to open a whole hour early” which is a nice way of reminding us that British summertime starts in just over a month’s time.

It will be made available in white and silver, or black and silver at £49.99, which might sound a bit costly for an alarm clock, but it’s a decent price for a Roberts DAB product, which are nicely robust, have a lovely ‘warm’ sound and are generally well-designed.