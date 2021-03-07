Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga derby from anywhere

It doesn't get much bigger than this. First meets third in a pivotal clash at the top of the La Liga table, and it's a Madrid derby to boot! Atleti aren't used to being the favourites in El Derbi and, as we've seen in recent weeks, they're prone to sinking under the weight of that tag. Can they put their bitterest rivals to the sword and keep their title tilt going strong - or will they slip up under scrutiny again? Follow our guide to watch an Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream and catch all the La Liga football action wherever you are today.

Diego Simeone's side are five points clear at the top with a game in hand, but it wasn't long ago that the gap to their nearest rivals was 10 points... and those rivals looked hopeless. But a disappointing February yielded two wins, two draws and two defeats (one of those in the Champions League), cracking open the door for Barcelona and Real.

Zinedine Zidane's reigning champions might not be easy on the eye, but they've found a way to win matches of late, taking maximum points from their six February fixtures, before snatching a draw against Real Sociedad on Monday, thanks to a deflected last-minute Vinicius Junior strike.

Luis Suarez is Los Colchoneros' leading marksman with 16 goals in La Liga this season, and he's been the scourge of Real in campaigns past, notching 17 goals against Los Merengues in the colours of Barcelona. The Uruguayan's partnership with Joao Felix has worked like a dream, and the duo could wreak havoc again today. Read on for how to watch an Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream right now.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch this clash between these two Spanish footballing rivals online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the litter. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Madrid derby in the UK

La Liga TV has the UK broadcasting rights for Sunday afternoon's huge Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for £5.99 a month. You can check out all the various options and subscribe to Premier Sports and La Liga TV here. Build-up for the Madrid derby begins on the channel at 3pm GMT, ahead of a 3.15pm kick-off. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: FREE Spanish La Liga live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 in the US. It's an exclusive deal, too, and subscribing also means you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's offered as part of its entry-level Family package, which costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. It's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. But best of all, fuboTV offers a FREE trial, which essentially means you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid this weekend without paying a penny! And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: live stream La Liga soccer in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to beIN, then fuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Kick-off is scheduled for 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning. Of course, if you are outside Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or fubo login all the same.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga in Australia

If you fancy watching Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster... beIN Sports. Prepare for a late one though, as kick-off is scheduled for 2.15am AEDT on Monday morning. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, and most enticingly, there's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny.

As with their Antipodean neighbours, beIN Sports has exclusive rights to show La Liga football in New Zealand, including this huge Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.15am NZDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched via your laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial. But unlike in Oz, there's no standalone beIN Sports subscription option.