Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga football online

Live stream Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid - where and when Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid takes place at the San Mames Stadium on Saturday, September 15. Kick-off is at 8.45pm locally, which is 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT and 4.45am AET on Sunday morning.

Real Madrid have recorded a 100% start to the new season but face a tricky away trip to Athletic Bilbao, and you can grab a live stream of this appetising La Liga clash by following our instructions right here.

Madrid have so far adapted well to life after Ronaldo, recording three straight wins to begin the new league campaign. Perhaps even more significant are the goal-scoring exploits of Benzema and Bale, who have stepped up to the plate in CR7's absence with seven goals between them already.

Having become a fixture of European football in recent years, Athletic's 16th place finish last season was a major disappointment. However, the Basque Country side have started the season well with four points from two games, and with talent like Iker Muniain (dubbed the 'Spanish Messi') in the side, Athletic are more than capable of causing Madrid problems.

The stage is set for an intriguing contest and if you want to grab a live stream of Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid in La Liga, just follow the information below.

If you're in a country that's not showing the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid match on TV, don't sweat. With a VPN service you can connect to channels from a country that will have the match. Follow the instructions below and live stream this La Liga clash wherever you are in the world.

How to stream Bilbao vs Real live in the UK

Little-known subscription service Eleven Sports has nabbed the La Liga rights from Sky Sports, meaning Spanish football has a brand new home in the UK. Subscribers can watch via the Eleven Sports website or its iOS and Android apps. Kick-off for this one is at 7.45pm BST and if you want to tune in, you can find out about Eleven Sports subscription info and a whole lot more in our guide to the channel. If you're outside the UK, you can tune in to Eleven Sports by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and logging into your account that way.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: US live stream

BeIN Sports is the La Liga broadcaster in the USA, with kick-off for this one at 2.45pm ET and 11.45am PT. If you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIN Connect is the service you need. If you're outside the US, you can follow the VPN route and stream via BeIN that way.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Canada live stream

BeIN Sports is also the 2018/19 La Liga broadcaster in Canada. Kick-off is at 2.45pm Toronto time and if you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIN Connect is the place to go. As stated above, you can follow the VPN route and log into your BeIN account or another country's coverage that way.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Australia live stream

The BeIN Sports La Liga monopoly stretches to Australia too. Madrid's match at Athletic kicks off at 4.45am Sunday morning down under, so stay in on Saturday night (or do an all-nighter?) and set those alarms if you want to catch this one live. If you're not a BeIN subscriber, you've also got the VPN option above, enabling you to stream via Eleven Sports UK.

Where else can I watch La Liga football using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch La Liga from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream La Liga football from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.

Image courtesy of www.realmadrid.com