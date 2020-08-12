Atalanta vs PSG live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-final online from anywhere

Can the underdogs of Italy cause a shock against Neymar and co? Read on as we explain how to watch a Atalanta vs PSG live stream today and catch all the action from the Champions League quarter-final tie.

Having made an unsteady start to the tournament after losing their opening three games, Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta have increasingly looked more assured and have gone on to become the first Champions League debutants to progress to this stage since Leicester City back in 2017.

Atalanta vs PSG live stream This one-legged quarter-final will be played at the neutral setting of the Estadio da Luz after the remainder of the Champions League was switched to Lisbon in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Atalanta vs PSG kicks off at 8pm local time in Lisbon, which is also 8pm BST in the UK and 3pm ET / 12pm PT for those in the US. Anyone who already subscribes to a service that gets them Champions League football can make sure they're able to access it abroad by using a VPN to watch the game online just as if you were at home today.

PSG are clear favourites this evening, but if they're to progress to the semi-finals for the first time since 1995 they'll need to overcome something of an Italian hoodoo. The Parisians have never beaten a Serie A side in the competition in six attempts, having lost four times and drawn twice to Italian opposition.

High-scoring Atalanta are having a season to remember, finishing third in Serie A during a campaign that saw them hit a staggering 98 goals. They come into the game off the back of an impressive 8-4 on aggregate humbling of Valencia in the last round.

PSG have once again completed a domestic quadruple, however the early Coronavirus-ending to French football means that, unlike their opponents, they've not played a great deal of competitive football since March. A bigger issue for Thomas Tuchel's side this evening, however, may be the fitness doubts surrounding the talismanic Kylian Mbappe thanks to a sprained ankle.

Atalanta will be without star Slovenian striker Josip Ilicic, who has been given special leave due to personal reasons, while centre-back Jose Luis Palomino is also out for the Italians due to an abductor tear.

Read on for our guide to watching a Atalanta vs PSG live stream has you covered - all the best Champions League live stream options are detailed in full below.

How to watch Atalanta vs PSG from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Champions League fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Atalanta vs PSG live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

How to stream Atalanta vs PSG live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sport 1 channel, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Atalanta vs PSG and live stream the Champions League in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it's the home of more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season - including tonight's clash. You can stream the match via Turner's B/R Live service online, through its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and meaning you'll get to see every remaining game of the tournament live. Kick-off for Atalanta vs PSG is 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to live stream Atalanta vs PSG in Canada for free

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Atalanta vs PSG. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're not in Canada right now.

How to live stream Atalanta vs PSG in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Atalanta vs PSG match kicks off at 5am AEST on Thursday morning.

How to watch Atalanta vs PSG in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sport will be showing tonight's match live, with Sky Sport 7 the channel to head to. Coverage begins just before kick-off at 6.55am NZST on Thursday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream Atalanta vs PSG in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing every single game of this season's competition. The channel to head to for Atalanta vs PSG is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 12.30am New Delhi time late on Wednesday night/in the early hours of Thursday morning. SPN's coverage will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .