Asus ZenFone 7 release date, price, news and leaks

We’ve been hearing plenty of rumors about the Asus ZenFone 7, and given we’re nearing a year after the Asus ZenFone 6 launched, we’re looking forward to learning more about the computing company’s next mid-range phone.

While the Asus ROG 2 pulled out all the stops in making a flagship gaming phone, the ZenFone 6 brought several top-tier perks, like a leading chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, to consumers at a much more affordable mid-range price. And, of course, its neat flip camera that enables the same cameras to take both rear- and front-facing photos.

So far, Asus ZenFone 7 rumors suggest the new phone will be a suitable successor with the same flip camera (perhaps one with more sensors), as well as top specs and – most curious of all – also spawn a ZenFone 7 ‘Pro’ model.

All eyes are on the Asus ROG 3, rumored for an imminent launch at an exceptionally high price. The ZenFone 7, meanwhile, is poised to be a mid-range powerhouse that won’t break the bank, so we’ve gathered all of the leaks and speculation below on what could be Android’s sleeper hit for 2020.

Asus ZenFone 7 price and availability

The exact Asus ZenFone 7 launch date is still unknown, though a specs leak suggests it could come out sometime in August, matching an earlier report that the phone will be announced in China either at the end of Q2 or start of Q3 2020. A rumor hints that we could see the standard ZenFone 7 and a ZenFone 7 Pro launching alongside it.

While the later ZenFone lines haven’t been on as rigid a release schedule as phones from other brands, it’s still reasonably late in the year for Asus to have revealed nothing about the ZenFone 7. For reference, the ZenFone 5 launched in February 2018, while the ZenFone 6 was announced in May 2019.

It’s even more shocking that we know the Asus ROG 3 will be officially announced on July 22, but still don’t have a solid launch date for the ZenFone 7.

We haven’t heard word, either official or rumored, about what the ZenFone 7 will cost, either. Given the ZenFone 6 was priced at $499/£499 (roughly AU$725), we’d expect its successor to cost the same or a bit more. Of course, if we end up seeing a ZenFone 7 Pro model come out alongside the standard version, we expect it would cost more.

Asus ZenFone 7 design and display

We haven't heard anything about the Asus ZenFone 7's design, aside from keeping its predecessor's flip camera. Admittedly, this was its most distinguishing feature, which also allowed the phone to have a full front display unblemished with notches or punch-holes.

Thanks to a recent specs leak via certifications from regulatory agencies in Taiwan and Japan, we’ve heard the ZenFone 7 could pack a 6.7-inch display, which would be notably larger than the 6.4-inch screen on its predecessor.

Asus ZenFone 7 camera and battery

A recent rumor suggests that the ZenFone 7 will feature its predecessor’s flip camera. While the ZenFone 6’s dual cameras consisted of a 48MP main shooter and a 13MP ultrawide camera, the rumor suggests its successor will pack more sensors into the flip section.

The ZenFone 7 could pack a 5,000mAh battery much like its predecessor, according to certifications reportedly given by Taiwan’s National Communications Commission and Japan’s TUV Rheinland. It may also come with a 30W fast charger.

Asus ZenFone 7 specs and features

At this point, we’ve heard a few rumors suggesting the Asus ZenFone 7 will pack the Snapdragon 865 chipset. A Geekbench listing codenamed ‘Asus ZF,’ which we’ve intuited refers to the ZenFone 7, listed the Qualcomm chipset as well as 16GB of RAM and Android 10 out of the box.

While 16GB of RAM is a little high for the phone, it could come in other configurations more appropriate for a mid-range device. That listing could be for the Asus ROG 3, of course, but given our suspicions that that high-end phone will be getting the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, we believe the Asus ZF refers to the ZenFone 7.