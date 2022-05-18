ASUS teases new powerful 2-in-1 gaming laptop and tablet combo

Audio player loading…

ASUS is adding a new 16-inch convertible gaming laptop to its ROG Flow lineup, aptly named the Flow X16 .

The Flow X16 is a direct follow-up to X13 which was released back in March 2022. The X16 has better graphics card options while offering more storage and a more powerful battery.

Convertible laptop

However, what makes the X16 stand out above other gaming laptops is, potentially, its flexibility. This laptop has a 360-degree hinge that can transform the X16 from a typical clamshell design to a touchscreen tablet where it can sit in various positions.

The X16 can be stood upright with a stand or pitched up like a tent, which ASUS points out is good for airflow. It weighs a little over two pounds and is over an inch thick. Plus, the touchscreen is made out of Corning Corilla Glass, which should make it more resistant to scratches.

Speaking of the touchscreen, the X16 sports a Nebula HDR display with a Quad HD resolution and refresh rate of 165Hz. The screen has a peak brightness of 1100 nits allowing for a bright, high-quality image.

Under the hood

Going back to the hardware, the X16 has multiple models depending on which processor and graphics card you choose. At its most powerful, the X16 can house an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

Recent benchmarks show that the 6900H has a base frequency of 3.30Ghz with a boost of 4.84Ghz. While not as powerful as Intel’s Core i9-12900H CPU, it’s still impressive, nonetheless. As for the 3070 Ti, it’s a decent graphics card that performs well, but it’s power-hungry. On top of that, the Xi16 has a 2TB SSD and a 90Wh battery, but ASUS neglects to mention the average battery life. All those powerful gaming components can cause the X16 is run rather hot, so ASUS created multiple solutions.

The first is ASUS’ Frost Force Technology, which directs air through the laptop to keep it cool. It also has a third fan that blows away the heat from the GPU while keeping noise low. There’s also the Pulsar Heatsink, which is made out of densely-packed, thin copper cooling fins that wick away heat without restricting airflow.

Currently, there’s no release date or an official price point for the gaming laptop. ASUS will probably release this information later this year. If it’s any indication, the X16’s predecessor, the X13, will you run around $1,834 on Amazon.

Don’t be shocked if the X16 is more expensive.