Asus ROG Phone 5 official renders leaked

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is being unveiled later today (March 10), but ahead of that seemingly-official renders have leaked, giving us a close look at the phone in two different colors.

Ishan Agarwal (a leaker with a good track record) shared the images on Twitter, showing the Asus ROG Phone 5 in both white and black shades.

The images match some previously leaked photos, showing a back with a patterned design on the bottom half and some RGB lights in the middle. It’s a showy look, but one that’s typical for gaming phones.

And here is the ASUS ROG Phone 5 White Color Variant!It looks much better IMO. Definitely my choice over the black. I hope this one is launching in India! #ASUS #ROGPhone5 #ASUSROGPhone5 https://t.co/5nEwHqEaBz pic.twitter.com/eIKJIuSEXfMarch 9, 2021 See more

There’s also a triple-lens camera on the back, with the text ‘64MP Quad Bayer’ beneath it. That means it will combine four pixels into one, to take 16MP photos. The front meanwhile has a bezel above the screen housing the selfie camera, so there’s no punch-hole or notch here.

The images also show a 3.5mm headphone port, and an AeroActive Cooler accessory. We’ve seen previous generations of this accessory with past Asus phones, and it simply attaches to the handset to keep it cool – which is important for a gaming phone.

There aren't any real spec details here, but previous leaks point to the Asus ROG Phone 5 having a top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset and potentially 18GB of RAM - making it tremendously powerful.

While we would take all these leaks with a grain of salt, the images above look very convincing, and this close to launch they're probably the real deal. We’ll know for sure soon though, and TechRadar will bring you all the official details of the Asus ROG Phone 5 as soon as it’s unveiled, so stay tuned.

The Oppo Find X3 is also landing soon

Via PocketNow