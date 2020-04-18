Asus revives ‘obsolete’ GPU to power up to four monitors, targets businesses

Asus has quietly unveiled a new graphics card that can support up to four monitors, but it's definitely not aimed at gamers.
Instead, the GT710-4H-SL-2GD5 targets businesses looking to improve productivity by “enabling quiet multi-monitor” setups. In other words, it will handle most non-gaming applications, provided they're not too resource intensive.
The card slots into a PCIe 2.0 x1 port and also has a passive cooler, which eliminates the risk of fan failure due to dust accumulation (and reduces the total cost of ownership by minimising maintenance).
The Asus card uses a 6-year old GeForce GT710 GPU, paired with 2GB GDDR5 memory. It also supports 4K resolution via its four HDMI ports, so could technically power a virtual 16K display, but its refresh rate drops from 60 to 30Hz when powering more than two monitors simultaneously.
It's also manufactured using an auto-extreme technology, which reportedly allows all soldering to be completed in a single pass. In theory, this should improve the overall reliability of the product, especially with a 144−hour validation program.
Outside of traditional productivity scenarios, other potential use cases include large format displays, digital signage, interactive kiosks, static billboards, video walls, and day/stock trading workstations.
Expect the card to carry a premium over similar GT710 cards, due to its business focus.
Via AnandTech and Tom's Hardware