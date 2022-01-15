Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Having lost in somewhat controversial circumstances earlier in the week to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the cup, this teatime EPL showdown offers Steven Gerrard's men a quick-fire opportunity to exact revenge. Read on to find out how to watch Aston Villa vs Man United online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Aston Villa vs Man United live stream Date: Saturday, January 15 Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm EST / 9.30am PST / 11pm IST / 4.30am AEDT (Sun) / 6.30am NZDT (Sun) Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham Live stream: Sky Sports (UK) | NBC / Peacock TV | DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Monday's result was a harsh one for Gerrard's men, with Villa having twice had the ball in the United net, only for both to be ruled out by VAR in a matter of minutes, with the first an extremely contentious decision.

Villa will likely have the bit between their teeth as they look to right that perceived wrong, and could call upon glamour loan signing Philippe Coutinho, after the Brazilian former Liverpool star completed his move from Barcelona in midweek.

Follow our guide to get an Aston Villa vs Man United live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man United from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Aston Villa vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Aston Villa vs Man United from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. You can use Sky's PAYG platform and buy a day or month pass to watch the game on Now if you're not a Sky customer. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at Villa Park at 5.30pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 5pm GMT. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPad and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man United online without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Aston Villa vs Man United kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday, will stream live on Peacock TV. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. For cable cutters looking to stream the game with a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package. It costs $35 a month. There is a 3-day free trial too. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Aston Villa vs Man United live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Aston Villa vs Man United, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm EDT / 9.30am PDT. DAZN, can be had for $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 and will have you covered for all Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, as well as every NFL game, plus much, much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man United: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Aston Villa vs Man United in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 4.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man United live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Aston Villa vs Man United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 6.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Aston Villa vs Man United: live stream Premier League action online in India