Assassin’s Creed Odyssey release date, news and trailers

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is official, and will come out on October 5, 2018. At Ubisoft's keynote at E3 2018 we got to learn a bit more about the game and can now confirm that it will be set in ancient Greece. The game is available to pre-order from Ubisoft's website and, as you might expect, there will be an Ultimate Edition that includes bonus in-game items and special missions for $119.99.

As far as plot details are concerned, you'll be playing as an outcast Spartan turned mercenary, either Alexios or Kassandra. Like other games in the franchise, Odyssey will be open-world and will allow you to explore the setting of ancient Greece. The twist here, however, is that the world will change depending on decisions you make in-game.

If the lack of major ship battles disappointed you in Origins, fear not, as Odyssey is set on the Aegean Sea, there'll be plenty of opportunities for epic ship combat.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise set in Greece

The next game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise set in Greece When can I play it? October 5, 2018

October 5, 2018 What can I play it on? Expect PS4, Xbox One and PC

After the Assassin’s Creed series took a year out between Syndicate and Origins, there’s been a question around whether the game will return to its annual release cycle or move to a more spaced out release cycle.

As it turns out, Ubisoft is back on track for an annual release.

One year after Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be released on October 5, 2018 - and pre-orders for the game are live right now.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey trailers

Ubisoft's E3 2018 keynote gave us our first look at Assassin's Creed Odyssey. In it, we see our protagonist being cast out of Sparta by his father only to return to his home and protect it. We see a bunch of new weapons in the series (including a frickin' trident and the return of boat combat).

To top it all off, there's even a 300-esque battle sequence thrown in for good measure. Check it out for yourself below.

Besides the story trailer, we were also given an 8-minute gameplay video where we see the hero of Sparta sailing through the open sea before docking and receiving a mission. The game looks similar to Origins - which would make sense as they're set in similar Classical settings with similar climates. Check it out below.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey screenshots

Assassin's Creed Odyssey news and rumors

E3 2018

During E3 2018, we had our first real look at the game as well as our very first chance to play it. Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be set in Ancient Greece, 431BCE to be exact. The game allows players to choose between a male or a female protagonist, Alexios and Kassandra, and become an outcast Spartan mercenary.

The game is set in the time of the Peloponnesian war and this has given Ubisoft the chance to include large-scale battles on land and sea. Odyssey takes the journey towards becoming an RPG that Origins started on and takes it even further. Now we'll see multiple-choice dialogue, romance, a branching story, a more refined skill tree and even button-mapped special abilities.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is huge, sprawling, stunning and the logical evolution of the series after Origins. You can read ten of the biggest things you need to know about the game in our post-hands on roundup.

It’s set in ancient Greece

Before the teaser for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was revealed, there were already rumors that the next game would be set in Ancient Greece. The Spartan helmet and Spartan symbol at the end of the official trailer certainly seems to say this will be the case.

What this leaves us wondering, though, is when in Ancient Greek history the game will take place. Reports suggest that this will be a direct sequel to Assassin’s Creed Origins, yet the Ancient Greek empire and the Spartans at their strongest greatly pre-date the time setting of Assassin’s Creed Origins.

New heroes

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will feature entirely new heroes. Not only that, they’ll be male and female, and players will be able to choose which protagonist they play.

Being able to choose between a male and a female protagonist would certainly suit a Spartan setting since it seems that women had a lot more freedom in ancient Sparta compared to other Greek states of the time.

It’ll bring even more gameplay changes than Origins

It’s also been reported by Kotaku that Odyssey will take the RPG changes made in Origins even further, aiming for more Witcher-like gameplay. As we’ve said above, it’s being said that players will have a choice of two protagonists but it’s also suggested that dialogue options will come to the series for the very first time

What we want to see from Assassin's Creed Odyssey

More naval battles

There are rumors that naval battles will make a return to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and we’d love to see that happen. If the game is set in ancient Greece then any kind of naval warfare would be very different from what we saw in Black Flag, but that would make it feel far more fresh.

More varied missions

Assassin’s Creed Origins did a better job of giving us reasons to explore its open map than any other Assassin’s Creed game thanks to its side quests, but we’d love to see a little more variety in the next release. While Origins made the effort to introduce these quests with more interesting and varied characters, we’d also like to see a little more variety in the mission design. Often the side quests in Origins had different stories behind them, but the solution was one of a small range of things, from invading an enemy camp to rescuing someone.

We’ve heard that Ubisoft is trying to be a little more Witcher-like with this release and that suggests we might just get what we’re wishing for.

Refined combat

Assassin’s Creed Origins overhauled the series’ combat for the better, but we’d like to see it refined a little more for Odyssey. If the game does revolve around the highly militarized Spartans, we’re hoping we’ll see a combat style that’s a little tighter and more controlled than the more loose movements we saw in Origins.