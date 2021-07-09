Arsenal's 21/22 campaign will be captured for Prime Video's All or Nothing series

Fans of the Amazon Prime Video sports doc series All Or Nothing now know which team will be in the spotlight next: Arsenal. The Arsenal Twitter account has now officially confirmed it will be the subject of a new season arriving in 2022.

Deadline first revealed the news as Arsenal player Bukayo Saka is preparing to help England bring football home in the European Championship final this weekend in a match against Italy. Saka has been a breakout star during the international tournament, and so will likely feature prominently during the Amazon doc (especially if England secures victory).

All or Nothing: Arsenal should launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, with Arsenal's Media and Communications Director saying the series "will give our fans and sport lovers an opportunity to learn more about what makes Arsenal such a special club, our trophy-laden history and our ambitions for future success."

Arsenal's 2020-21 season wasn't the most stellar, with the club finishing eighth in the Premier League and exiting the Europa League at the semi-finals stage.

Fans will be hoping the All Or Nothing series will see manager Mikel Arteta's team come back with a much stronger performance.

Who is Arsenal?

If you're not an avid English Football fan, here's a quick run down of who Arsenal F.C. is. The team's Emirates Stadium is based in London and it currently competes in the Premier League, England's top national league.

It's a tournament that Arsenal has won 13 times; the team also holds the record for the longest streak of competing in England's top division, having been relegated only once back in 1913.

The team is currently managed by Mikel Arteta, a former Spanish football player who played for Arsenal from 2011 until 2016. During this time he helped the team achieve two FA Cup victories and served as captain. During his first year as Arsenal manager he brought home yet another FA cup win.

Arsenal will be hoping its All Or Nothing season ends more successfully than rival Tottenham's, which ultimately ended with the then manager Jose Mourinho being fired after just 17 months of leading the charge.