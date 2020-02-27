Arsenal vs Olympiacos live stream: how to watch tonight's Europa League 2020 football online from anywhere

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice at the weekend as Arsenal squeaked past Everton in a 3-2 thriller, giving them a nice bit of momentum heading into tonight's crunch Europa League 2020 clash against Greek Super League leaders Olympiacos. Our guide explains all the best ways to watch an Arsenal vs Olympiacos live stream from practically anywhere in the world.

This Europa League round of 32 fixture could go either way, with the Gunners carrying a slim 1-0 lead into the second leg at the Emirates. However, the importance of the away goal can't be discounted in continental competitions, and most experts will be picking Mikel Arteta's side to prevail over Pedro Martins' Greek giants and secure their place in the last 16.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos live stream - where and when This Thursday's Europa League game takes place at the

Emirates Stadium in north London, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT in the UK. That's 9pm CET and 10pm in Greece (EET). Over in the US, this means the match starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Down Under, it's an early 7am AEDT start on Friday morning.

History is also on Arsenal's side tonight, with the Gunners never having failed to progress in a European tie when carrying a lead into the second leg - a hugely impressive 17 times in total.

Contributing to the team's Europa League push this year is 18-year-old wonderkid Bukayo Saka, who leads the competition in assists and has even drawn comparisons to the legendary Dennis Bergkamp due to his talent and style of play. In fact, many think the London-born player's recent form should earn him a place in England's Euro 2020 side.

But Arsenal will be without left-back Sead Kolasinac this week, after the defender suffered a bad shoulder injury against Everton, while Olympiacos fans will be looking for goals from star Moroccan striker Youssef El-Arabi, who has netted a hefty 17 goals in the Greek Super League this year.

Read on to find out how to watch what looks set to be well-matched Europa League clash, no matter where you are in the world, with our guide to getting an Arsenal vs Olympiacos live stream tonight.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to alter your IP address to one in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and you can see our recommendations of the very best VPN services currently available. Or, you can head straight to our number one pick - ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee). This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its security, speed and ease-of-use. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN now and get nearly 50% off and 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Olympiacos in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Plus, there's the opportunity now to sign up for just one month at a time - its monthly pass costs £25 a time. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 3 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm UK time tonight. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos live stream: watch in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's showdown at the Emirates. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too. Kick off today is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT for those on the west coast.

Catch all the biggest games with our guide to the best sports streaming sites

How to live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for free

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Arsenal and Olympiacos. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos: live stream tonight's match from Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 7am AEDT Friday morning start.

How to watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos: live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including tonight's match, which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with click-off at 8am NZST on Friday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream tonight's UEFA Europa League match from India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. The channel to head to for tonight's game in Belgium is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 1.30am New Delhi time in the early hours of Friday morning. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the football from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.