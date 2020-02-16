Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League football online from anywhere

Having played out four draws on the bounce, new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping a visit from Newcastle will provide an opportunity for the Gunners to lose their stalemate specialists tag. You can watch all the action as it happens, no matter where you are in the world, by following our Arsenal v Newcastle live stream guide below.

The Gunners come up against an unpredictable Newcastle side that could go above Arsenal and nestle themselves into the comfort of mid-table with a win at the Emirates.

Arsenal v Newcastle live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at the Emirates Stadium in north London, with kick-off at 4.30pm GMT in the UK. So that's 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT in the US, and 3.30am AEDT on Monday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

The Magpies have been pretty resilient as of late and are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Despite the winter break rest, a number of Arsenal stars remain doubtful for this clash, including Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka and new signing Cedric Soares.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has an even bigger injury headache, with ten players currently on the sidelines, however Almiron and Joelinton both look set to be fit for this trip to north London.

Its looks set to be a fascinating mid-table Premier League clash, and you can watch all of the action as it happens by checking out our Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream guide below.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

How to stream Arsenal vs Newcastle live in the UK

Arsenal vs Newcastle will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 4pm this Saturday. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day. But its £20 special offer for a whole month is clearly the best value at the moment, and allows you access even more of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including this big game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Newcastle in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Arsenal vs Newcastle. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT on Monday morning.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch this game live, with kick-off at 4.30am on Monday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Newcastle United in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and it kicks off at 10pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.