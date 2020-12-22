Arsenal vs Man City live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online anywhere

(Image credit: Gunners host City in crucial cup clash at the Emirates - here's how to get an Arsenal vs Man City live stream and watch the 2020 Carabao Cup online.)

The chance to move one step closer towards silverware for two below-par sides presents itself tonight at the Emirates in North London - read on for your full guide to getting an Arsenal vs Man City live stream and watch this EFL Cup semi-final game from anywhere in the world.

While their form in the Europa League has help slightly lift the gloom, the home side's domestic form has gone from bad to worse, with the Gunners currently occupying the unfamiliar lower reaches of the Premier League in 15th, meaning a win in this tournament may provide Mikel Arteta's side's only route into European competition next season.

Arsenal vs Man City live stream Date: Tuesday, December 22 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London (England) Live stream: Now TV (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

While Man City boss Pep Guardiola's troubles are far less acute than his opposite number and former number 2, his expensively assembled side are neverthless far from firing on all cylinders, and find themselves 8 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool at this early stage in the title race.

Despite their slow start, City do come into this clash in something of a run of form. Unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, they also boast an impressively lean defensive record, with seven clean sheets and only one goal conceded during that period.

The Gunners, meanwhile are teetering on the unthinkable brink of being sucked into a relegation battle, with only bottom club Sheffield United registering a worse recent record.

The weekend's defeat to Everton will have only compounded the pressure on Arteta, but he can at least look to his side's excellent cup form since taking over the hot seat at Ashburton Grove.

Since taking over last year, Arteta has lead the Gunners to both the the FA Cup and Community Shield, while his side have also won all six of their Europa League group games during this campaign.

Arsenal will be without their skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for this match due to a calf injury, while Thomas Partey is also still sidelined while Granit Xhaka remains suspended.

Man City, meanwhile could be without striker Gabriel Jesus due to the unusual ailment of a "condition in his teeth".

Read on for your full guide to getting a Arsenal vs Man City live stream, and watch this EPL Cup semi-final match-up no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Arsenal vs Man City live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get an Arsenal vs Man City live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Free Arsenal vs Man City live stream: how to watch EFL Cup semi-final in the UK today

Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights to the Carabao Cup this year. The build-up for Arsenal vs Man City starts on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7.30pm GMT. That means you'll need the Sky Go app for your phone or tablet if you're out and about but still want to tune in to the Carabao Cup semi-final. If you're not a full Sky subscriber (and don't want to be), then you can also consider a Sports Day pass from Now TV for £9.99 and watch it on there. Or upgrade to a month pass - now priced slashed to just £25 - that will get you far better value! If you're outside the UK for this one, then you'll need to download and use a VPN, log in to a UK stream and then use your Sky or Now account with that.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: live stream EPL soccer in the US today

Online subscription service ESPN+ has exclusive access to the EFL Cup and therefore is your destination for Arsenal vs Man City. It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Today's final is set to kick off in the US at 3pm ET or 12pm PT and you can sign up here to get access to it on ESPN+.

FREE Arsenal vs Man City live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Carabao Cup matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm ET or 12pm PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season as well without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Arsenal vs Man City live stream in Australia

You're looking at a 7am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning Down Under. If you do manage it, subscription service beIN Sport 1 is showing the Carabao Cup final live. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Alongside these two, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: live stream the EFL Cup semi-final in New Zealand

Just like in Australia, beIN Sport has you covered for Carabao Cup football action in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial. Kick off for Kiwi's is at 9am NZDT on Wednesday morning.