Apple Watch 7 will be hard to find – but it may still accompany iPhone 13 at launch

The rumored Apple Watch 7 is coming, but it'll reportedly be scarce at launch, and the wearable’s upgraded display is allegedly the culprit behind the production delays.

Apple will announce the 'Apple Watch Series 7' in its usual September slot alongside the new iPhone 13 series, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. But some models may ship late or in small quantities:

"I’m led to believe that we’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities. That shouldn’t be too unfamiliar to those who witnessed the original Apple Watch launch in 2015."

The previously reported production difficulties had sparked speculation about whether Apple may delay the announcement and release. But it looks like the iPhone maker is opting for a constrained rollout instead.

Apple Watch Series 7: details and launch

The Apple Watch 7 is expected to bring the most significant redesign since that first model’s launch more than six years ago (yes, it's been that long).

It will reportedly have a bigger screen, moving to 41mm and 45mm from the current 40mm and 44mm. The screen is also expected to sit closer to the watch’s glass surface by using a new lamination technique. Apple Watch 7 would also include flat edges and an updated processor.

Combined with the typical demand for updated Apple products, the new Apple Watch would likely be tough to find initially. During the first-generation Apple Watch launch in 2015, pre-orders sold out quickly, and availability was back-ordered for months before Apple’s supply chain finally caught up with demand.

Apple is allegedly planning at least one virtual event in September, showcasing the iPhone 13 along with the new Apple Watch. Other expected 2021 products include AirPods 3, a new iPad 2021, an updated iPad Air 5, an iPad mini 6 and a refreshed MacBook Pro 14-inch.

Given the historical timing of Apple events, the Cupertino company could send invites for the iPhone event as early as this week.