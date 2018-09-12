Apple Watch 4 release date, price, news and features

Apple just announced the follow-up to the Apple Watch 3 live on stage at the iPhone XS launch, and below you'll find all the details about the latest smartwatch from Apple.

It's called the Apple Watch Series 4 (we'll call it the Apple Watch 4 here for short) and its set to sport lots of new spec and a different design.

Below you'll find all of the details about the new wearable that's sporting the new watchOS 5 software.

Cut to the chase

What is Apple Watch 4? The next generation Apple smartwatch

The next generation Apple smartwatch When is Apple Watch 4 out? Just announced, pre-order Friday, on sale September 21

Just announced, pre-order Friday, on sale September 21 What will it cost? Prices start at $399, yet to learn for the UK and Australia

The Bluetooth version of the watch is set to start at $399, while the cellular version will on sale at $499. We expect that's the price for the 40mm version and you'll be spending more on the larger version.

We've yet to learn exact pricing for the UK or Australia, but we hope to know that in the next couple of hours. You'll be able to order the watch from September 14 (that's this Friday) and it'll be on sale from September 21.

Apple Watch 4 design and display

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Apple Watch 4 looks similar to the last few generations, but this is the biggest design change for the wearable series so far.

There's an edge-to-edge display on the watch that has 30% more screen than the Apple Watch 3. That should mean there's very limited bezels at the edge of the screen.

You'll be choosing between a 40mm and 44mm size watch compared to the 38mm and 42mm sizes we've seen on all previous versions of the Apple Watch. We've yet to learn the exact dimensions of the Apple Watch 4.

The Digital Crown now has haptic feedback built-in, so you can expect that to vibrate when you're using certain apps. It's also now a little red ring around the perimeter rather than the whole red shade seen on the Apple Watch 3.

There are three different aluminum finishes to choose from that look to be Space Grey, Silver and Gold colors. There's also a stainless steel version that comes in either gold or black.

You'll also be able to buy Nike and Hermes editions of the watch, but so far it doesn't look like there will be a ceramic version of the device.

There are new straps up for grabs too. One of those is a Nike yarn option that has reflective material inside that should show up at night to give you better visibility when you're out working out.

Any existing Apple Watch strap you have will work with any generation of Apple Watch, including the Series 4. The Series 4 also has a better waterproofing score compared to the last generation of the Apple Watch too at WR-50M.

Apple has introduced a range of new complications on the watch faces that can offer more information. Some can even offer information from third-party apps for the very first time.

This is something you'll get in the watchOS 5 update, but one of the upgrades includes a watch face that sports eight different complications. There's a new series of watch faces that offer Breathe app features as well.

Apple Watch 4 specs and features

The speaker inside the watch is 50% louder than the last generation, which will particularly come in useful with the new Walkie-Talkie feature within watchOS 5.

Apple also moved the microphone and it claims that will make phone calls and other audio clearer for those on the other end.

The rear of the watch is now made of black ceramic and sapphire crystal. Why? That allows cellular waves to pass through the back of the watch easier, and considering it can also pass through the front that means it should offer a better cellular connection.

It's running on a new Apple S4 processor that's a 64-bit dual-core option, but exactly what that new tech will allow is unclear. Apple says it'll be able to perform twice as fast at everyday tasks.

With a new accelerometer and gyroscope the company says it can now use the watch to detect when you fall too. That means it'll be able to track when you've fallen and even ring give you an option to ring emergency services directly from your wrist.

If you've not moved for over a minute, it'll even ring the emergency services itself. This could be a particularly useful feature for the elderly.

You'll be able to buy a cellular version of each watch, and if you don't want that you can opt for the watch that works with just a Bluetooth 5 connection.

Apple Watch 4 fitness

Fitness upgrades are limited on the Watch 4, but there is one notable change that will be huge for some users.

There's now an electrocardiogram feature on the Apple Watch. That's a test you'll likely know as an ECG, and this means you can take a test anywhere you are. You'll hold the button on the crown to start the test, and you'll then be able to spot all of your results within the app.

Apple reckons this is vital information for your doctor if you have heart problems. You can seamlessly test your heart rate throughout the day and have a much bigger set of results for when you next visit your doctor.

This isn't a feature for everyone, but for some users it's a gamechanging upgrade that will make it a must-have smartwatch.

The feature even has FDA clearance in the US. It doesn't sound like it'll be available immediately at launch. It should come to the watch later this year.

It'll also be able to track your low heart rate in some situations and give you a notification so you'll know if something is wrong. It can also screen your heart rhythm in the background and it'll notify you of irregular heart rates that may be able to identify a atrial fibrillation.

All of the other health features from previous Apple Watch devices make a return here so you'll have a heart rate tracker, GPS, swim tracking and much more.

Apple Watch 4 battery life

Apple claims the product will have a similar battery to the last generation watch. That'll likely mean it lasts for a whole day from a single charge, but the company claims it'll improve for your outdoor workouts.

On stage the company claimed it'll have six hours of battery life when you're using GPS to track your outdoor workouts.