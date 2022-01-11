Apple unceremoniously removes the Beats Pill Plus from sale

Audio player loading…

Apple seems to have quietly discontinued the Beats Pill Plus, as the Bluetooth speaker is no longer available to buy from either the Apple Store or Beats online shop.

As spotted by 9to5Mac , when you head to the US, UK, or Australian versions of the sites you’ll no longer be able to purchase the speaker – you’ll have to shop at third-party stores if you’re interested in snatching up a Beats Pill Plus.

If you do buy one, or already own one, you’ll be glad to hear the Beats Pill Plus hasn’t disappeared entirely from the websites. While the store page has been hidden, the support pages are all still available if you need assistance using your Beats Bluetooth speaker.

While the speaker's disappearance is rather sudden, it’s not the most surprising move. The Beats Pill Plus speaker was released back in 2015, making it the first product the brand launched after Apple’s $3 billion acquisition in 2014.

Back then the speaker was seen as a fairly mediocre option – in our Beats Pill Plus review it earned three stars – and now, seven years later, it's comfortably outperformed by rival options that are a fraction of the price.

As such we imagine that sales figures for the Beats Pill Plus haven’t been the greatest for some time now, and that Apple has quietly let stock run down.

The move also may have something to do with the ongoing component supply shortage that has impacted the availability of a long list of gadgets.

The Beats Pill Plus will likely have been using one or two essential components that could be better used in more up-to-date options, and Apple may have chosen to prioritize parts for its current lineup of devices, including the HomePod Mini speaker.

All this said, until Apple makes an official statement we can't be certain that the speaker is gone for good. We’ve reached out to Apple to find out if this is indeed the end of the Beats Pill Plus, and we’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.