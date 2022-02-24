Apple released iOS 15.3.1 - could we see the iOS 15.4 update arrive soon?

Audio player loading…

Earlier this month (February 10) Apple released iOS / iPadOS 15.3.1 for the iPhone and iPad, a small update that fixes three bugs, while also plugging a vulnerability that could have been exploited by hackers.

Between major iOS releases every year, we usually see tiny .1 updates that bring out a number of fixes to bugs that could render an app, or part of the operating system useless.

But Apple also likes to plug holes in vulnerabilities in the run-up to larger releases, or an upcoming event, which is why it seems as though iOS 15.4 can't be far away.

What bugs are fixed?

If you haven't updated to iOS 15.3.1 as yet, you can go to Settings > Software Update to check if it's available for your iPhone or iPad.

The small updates fixes the following:

Smoother scrolling of a PDF in Safari.

Fixes a WebKit bug that causes unauthorized code to run.

Fixes an issue that may cause some Braille displays to stop responding.

Apple has also posted a support page covering the vulnerability that was fixed in this update as well relating to Safari and its WebKit engine.

While iOS 15.4 is currently available as a public beta, where you can test the features that it brings, there's been no indication of when that would arrive.

That said, we're about to head into a season of Apple events, rumored to start with a March event that may see the announcement of a 5G iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, and more.

It's likely that we'll see iOS 15.4 release in March, but whether there will be an event remains to be seen.