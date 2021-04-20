Apple Podcasts gets a refresh

Apple has just announced its new podcast service during its Spring Loaded event in Cupertino, California.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed a premium Apple Podcasts subscription service would be launching next month, set to bring early access and ad-free listening to subscribers in 170 regions worldwide.

The service joins the likes of Apple Music and Apple TV Plus as the latest paid subscription service from the tech giant.

Thanks to rumors, we’ve been expecting the arrival of a premium Apple Podcasts service for some time. This doesn't mean you're going to have to pay for the podcasts you already know and love all of a sudden, though – a million of which are available for free via Apple’s dedicated Podcasts app – rather the service seems like it will be an optional extra for users.

Tim Cook also hinted at a new design for the Podcasts app, with shows and episodes getting special pages, and channels introduced to find new content from your favourite creators.

Breaking... more to follow.