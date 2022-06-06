Apple announces iPadOS 16 at WWDC 2022 with collaboration features

Audio player loading…

Apple has announced iPadOS 16 at WWDC, the latest software update to its iPad line, with new features building on what was introduced with iPadOS 15.

Users have been wanting to see Apple's tablet be more useful to their workflow, with better multitasking features and the weather app to come over from iOS. So far, part of this has been fulfilled with iPadOS 16.

The update looks to be available for users toward the end of 2022.

This is breaking news, we will update the story with more information as we hear more.

What's new for your iPad?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The weather app, introduced in iOS 15, finally arrives to the iPad, showcasing the animations such as rain and snow, in full screen on your tablet.

There's also a 'Collaboration' feature, allowing you to send a document to someone and work on it, similar to Google Docs.