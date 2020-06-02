Apple AirPods Studio release date leaked – and they're coming 'very soon'

The Apple AirPods Studio – the first-ever over-ear headphones from Apple – are apparently launching 'very soon', according to an iPhone 12 leaks video from EverythingApplePro.

The video shares an "exclusive" update from XDA Developer's Max Weinbach about the AirPods Studio, who says that says the firmware for the over-ear headphones has been "finalized" and is ready to go onto the production units.

Weinbach also claims that the launch is happening "imminently", and "likely" at WWDC 2020 alongside the iPhone 12, which is set to take place on June 22.

This new intel backs up a May report by The Information, which says that Apple suppliers Goertek and Luxshare will assemble "at least a portion of the headphones in Vietnam and begin shipments to Apple in June or July".

We've been hearing about the over-ear AirPods for much longer than that, though. Back in 2018, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, claimed that Apple was working on updated AirPods as well as "own-brand, high-end over-ear headphones with an all-new design".

A mockup of the AirPods Studio as shown in the EverythingApplePro video. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

The headphones, which are tentatively known as the AirPods Studio, could well be the smartest headphones we've ever seen if rumors of clever ear-detecting sensors are to be believed.

As such, we're not expecting the new AirPods Studio to come with a budget-friendly price. In fact, respected Apple leaker Jon Prosser has claimed that the new cans will cost $349 (about £280 / AU$530) – the same price as the best headphones of 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM3.

We're also expecting to see active noise cancellation, wireless connectivity, and Apple's well-established slick design when the AirPods Studio are finally revealed – and with everything pointing to a June 22 release date, we may not have to wait long.