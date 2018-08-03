Apple AirPods on sale for first time ever

In conjunction with the elimination of the headphone jack on iPhones, Apple released its wireless earphones, the AirPods, at the end of 2016. In that time, they've become immensely popular despite the fact that they are rarely available for less than their original list price of $159. Well, that's changed. Today, Amazon has put them on sale for $145. (Adorama has them for the same price.)

While it's only a $14 drop, that represents one of the only times we've seen AirPods for below list price. In fact, due to demand, they're more expensive than their list price. But who knows how long this price will last, so better jump on it quick.

