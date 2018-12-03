Apple AirPods 2 may launch in early 2019 and feature wireless charging

After expecting to hear about a refreshed version of Apple AirPods during the iPhone XS launch and then the following iPad Pro 11 launch, we were disappointed as the company didn't unveil the rumored AirPods 2 on stage.

We may not have much longer to wait though. In a research note acquired by MacRumors, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting the company will announce a new version in the first quarter of next year.

Take this with a pinch of salt though as the same analyst - who is often correct with his Apple predictions - has previously said he expected AirPods 2 to launch before the end of 2018.

Wireless charging

Kuo also believes that the Apple AirPods 2 will launch with a wireless charging case. That's something Apple already confirmed it was working on back in 2017 when announcing its AirPower wireless charger, a device which is still yet to be released.

Rumors have suggested Apple has had development problems with that AirPower charger, so it may be the company is holding off on releasing a new pair of AirPods until that's ready to launch too.

Interestingly, Kuo also believes AirPods will then be refreshed again at the start of 2020 but with an "all-new design". Exactly what that means is unclear, but it looks like it's going to be quite a wait before we'll find out.

Via PocketNow