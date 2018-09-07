AOC launches a new G1 Series of affordable curved gaming monitors

AOC has no shortage of gaming monitors, but now the company is introducing a new G1 Series of affordable curved displays.

The new G1 Series comprises four models, with the 24-inch C24G1, 27-inch C27G1, 32-inch C32G1 and another 32-inch model, the CQ32G1, which features a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. The rest of the monitors are only Full HD, but they all feature 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync and a 1ms response time.

Almost the entire G1 Series feature a high screen curvature of 1800R, except the 24-inch C24G1 that features a more reserved 1500R curvature. Lastly, with each of these gaming monitors also utilizes AOC’s FlickerFree technology to reduce eye strain, discomfort and fatigue during long gaming sessions

The G1 Series starts at $229 (about £180, AU$320) with the 24-inch C24G1, while the 27-inch C27G1 is $279 (about £215, AU$390). The 32-inch C32G1 is $299 (about £230, AU$420), and the top of the line 32-inch CQ32G1 is $399 (about £310, AU$560). As for availability, AOC has only said the monitors will be shipping later this year.