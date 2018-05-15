Android 8.0 Oreo update for Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is now rolling out

UK owners of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 should now find the latest version of Android rolling out on their tablets.

The over-the-air update is free, and brings with it the latest security patches along with new features from Android 8 Oreo.

According to SamMobile, it's available for both the Wi-Fi only and LTE variants of the slate, to check if the update is ready for your slate you'll want to head to Settings and then Software Update.

If the update isn't showing up, don't panic, as it can take a couple of days to land on every tablet.

Coming soon to the rest of the world

With the update for the Galaxy Tab S3 having landed in the UK, it means other countries shouldn't have too long to wait for the update to land on their tablets too.

There's currently no word from Samsung on exact rollout dates, but we'll keep you updated with the latest as soon as we know.