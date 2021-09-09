Andrew Garfield repeats he's not in Spider-Man: No Way Home – or does he?

Andrew Garfield has repeated that he won't make a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking to Variety as part of a profile piece, Garfield was again asked about rumors that his live-action iteration of Spider-Man would appear in No Way Home.

Garfield, who has consistently denied his involvement, initially reaffirmed that he wouldn't reprise his role as the webslinger. That is, until the latter part of his response teased the possibility that he would.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well," Garfield replied. "You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f*****g cool would it be if they did that?’

“But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in," he added. "But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f****d. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Analysis: Garfield's response suggests he'll appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Ordinarily, such a denial would put a pin in the never-ending rumors about Garfield's supposed No Way Home appearance. Garfield's response, though, isn't as clear cut as it first appears.

The key line in the actor's response is this: "It’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in."

That last part of the sentence is worded in a peculiar way. Either you are involved in a project or you're not.

To us, Garfield's whole reply comes across as fairly flustered, but the strange wording of that particular sentence suggests that he knows more than he's letting on. As Variety also notes, Garfield "goes red-faced and laughs it off" when they quizzed him on the speculation; actions that may indicate he's involved after all.

Other evidence proposes that Garfield (and Tobey Maguire, lest we forget) will turn in No Way Home, too.

Following the release of the film's first trailer, a leaked image emerged online that appeared to show Maguire and Garfield's Spider-Men on some scaffolding with blue screen technology behind them. The photograph was available for a short time but was eventually hit with a DMCA takedown by Sony Pictures – an action that has led some to believe that the image is real.

More recently, a four-second clip of Garfield on the same set has leaked on social media. We won't be posting the footage here but, if you want to watch it, you better be quick: Sony is sure to get it removed on copyright grounds.

Meanwhile, Garfield has attempted to dodge similar questions in other interview. On May 4, the actor denied that he would appear in the superhero flick but, just 24 hours later, he replied "never say never" when asked again if he has a cameo role in No Way Home.

Our view? At this point, all the evidence points towards Maguire and Garfield having some role in No Way Home – we're just unsure about how much screen time they'll actually get.

We'll find out whether Garfield is telling the truth soon enough. Spider-Man: No Way Home releases exclusively in theaters on December 17.