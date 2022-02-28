An upcoming OnePlus phone will get wildly fast charging, and it's coming soon

Audio player loading…

In the past few years, fast-charging in phones has got better and better, and at MWC 2022 we've heard about the newest, fastest powering speeds in smartphones.

At Oppo's press conference, the brand confirmed that it had worked on a 150W charging solution with OnePlus (the two brands merged in 2021), which would debut in an upcoming OnePlus phone in 'Q2', meaning April, May or June.

Apparently this fast charging will power a 4,500mAh battery from empty to 50% in just five minutes, and will maintain the battery to at least 80% of its full capacity even after 1,600 charges. There's also tech that ensures the phone doesn't get too hot when powering at this speed.

What is this mystery phone?

We haven't been told which smartphone this tech will debut in, but we know it's not the OnePlus 10, after the company confirmed that such a phone won't be happening.

It's possible, then, that this 150W fast charging will come in the OnePlus Nord 3, or another mid-range device.

While it might seem surprising that OnePlus would bring a top-end feature to a non-flagship phone, Realme also showed off its 150W powering at MWC, and confirmed it'd come to the Realme GT Neo 2's successor, though a launch window wasn't confirmed.

Fast charging is a big area of competition for mid-range phones, with some going as fast as 120W already, like the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Realme is owned by the same parent company as Oppo and OnePlus, and we often see similar tech come from all three (the Realme GT 2 Pro has a microscope camera that's very similar to the Oppo Find X3 Pro's, for example) and so these 150W charging solutions could be pretty similar.

It's also possible that OnePlus could launch a new series of devices, which will get the 150W charging - the company has promised a busy 2022, which would be hard if the OnePlus 10 Pro is its only top-end phone.

We'll have to wait and see, but the launch window of the 150W charging phone isn't far away, so we won't have to wait that long.