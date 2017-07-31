AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper processor family gets a new entry-level addition

Threadripper has still yet to officially release, but that isn’t stopping AMD from announcing yet another addition.

The newly introduced AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X is officially the cheapest Threadripper processor you can pick up for $549 (about £420, AU$690). That’s only 50 bucks more expensive than the Ryzen 7 1800X goes for. Though, some might not think it’s that great of an improvement when it features the same octo-core and 16-thread specs with only a 0.1GHz higher base clock speed and the same 4.0GHz boost frequency.

However, the biggest improvement this Threadripper brings is it’s significantly improved X399 chipset, which includes more robust quad-channel memory support and 64 PCIe lanes – the latter of which is crucial for multiple graphics cards setups and plugging in more than one high-speed SSD.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X will release on August 31st.

Ripping up the charts

Of course, we’ll have to take AMD’s figures with some skepticism until we do our own tests. Stay tuned to this space for our upcoming reviews of Threadripper.

Aside from announcing the existence of 1900X, AMD also announced a firmer August 10th release date for its Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and 1920X processors.

The new launch date also come accompanied with some juicy performance comparisons against Nvidia’s competing Intel Core i9-7900X. AMD claims the 1950 and 1920X beat its Intel rival soundly in a Cinebench nT benchmark test by 38% and 11%, respectively.