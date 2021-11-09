AMD teases Zen 4 EPYC CPUs, with up to 128 cores

AMD has unveiled an updated roadmap for its fourth-generation EPYC server chips, which the company says will enter production and become available next year.

Codenamed Genoa, the next generation of EPYC CPUs will be based on AMD’s new Zen 4 architecture, the first to utilize TSMC’s 5nm process technology.

According to Dr. Lisa Su, AMD CEO, 5nm EPYC chips will offer twice the density, twice the power efficiency and 1.25 times the performance achieved by the 7nm process on which the company’s third-gen EPYC chips are built.

The top-tier Genoa SKUs will have up to 96 Zen 4 cores, and support next generation DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 memory and I/O technologies.

“When introduced, we expect Genoa will be the world’s highest performance processor for general purpose computing,” said Su. “It’s designed to excel across a broad range of workloads, from enterprise to HPC and the cloud .”

AMD Bergamo

In addition to fresh details about its fourth-generation EYPC chips, AMD also announced an offshoot of its Zen 4 architecture that’s optimized for specific cloud use cases, called Zen 4c.

“Cloud native workloads are a fast-growing class of application that are developed, deployed and updated rapidly,” Su explained. “These applications typically are very throughput-oriented and can take advantage of a high number of threads.”

“We’ve created a new version of Zen 4 specifically for cloud-native computing, with specific enhancements including a new density-optimized cache hierarchy to enable additional higher core-count configurations for cloud-native workloads that benefit from maximum thread density.”

AMD Zen 4 roadmap (Image credit: AMD)

Su went on to claim that Zen 4c architecture will boast improved power efficiency and superior performance per socket.

The new architecture will be first deployed in a new line of processors designed for cloud native applications, called Bergamo. The Bergamo series will offer up to a whopping 128 Zen 4c cores and deliver “breakthrough performance and efficiency for cloud-native workloads”, as well as benefiting from all the same features as Genoa (DDR5, PCIe 5.0 etc.).

As per the new roadmap, AMD’s Bergamo chips are set to launch in the first half of 2023.

