AMD RX 6700 XT leaked game benchmark suggests a promising GPU

AMD’s inbound Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card has turned up in a fresh set of leaked benchmarks, this time from a game where the GPU is compared to the RX 5700 XT.

As ever, any pre-release benchmarking should be treated with a suitable degree of caution, but assuming these results – shared by Tum_Apisak, a prolific leaker on Twitter – are legitimate, they show how the 6700 XT stacks up to the 5700 XT when running Ashes of the Singularity.

AotSCrazy_1080pRX 6700 XT - 9300RX 5700 XT - 7400Crazy_1440pRX 6700 XT - 8800RX 5700 XT - 6600Crazy_4KRX 6700 XT - 7600RX 5700 XT - 5600https://t.co/Z3d0xg67S3 pic.twitter.com/YuJodTdBh5March 13, 2021 See more

While Ashes of the Singularity is not particularly favorably regarded as a game benchmark, the interesting part here is that the graphics cards have been tested in the same PC, so it’s theoretically a level playing field in that respect.

As VideoCardz reports, three comparative runs were made at 1080p, 1440p and 4K resolutions. At Full HD, the Radeon RX 6700 XT was 26% faster (achieving a score of 9,300), whereas moving up to 1440p, the RX 6700 XT was quicker than its predecessor still at 33% faster (recording a score of 8,800). Finally, at 4K, the RX 6700 XT was 36% faster (with a score of 7,600).

Promising glimpse

On average, then, across those three runs, the new GPU proved itself to be 32% quicker than the 5700 XT, and of course this is before the graphics driver has been tuned and finalized for the launch of the card. In short, it’s a promising glimpse of potential performance. Certainly more so than the recent Geekbench leaks which showed the RX 6700 XT falling well short of Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti in the mid-range GPU battleground.

AMD’s RX 6700 XT graphics card comes out next week on March 18, and as with all new GPUs these days, we can expect a scramble to grab models when they are actually on shelves (with scalpers no doubt attempting to capitalize on the situation).

AMD has apparently been making efforts to ensure that 6700 XT stock is better than previous launches, but from what we’re hearing on the grapevine, availability is expected to be shaky, predictably enough (although some territories may do a little better than others, for example the UK).