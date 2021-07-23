Amazon's Apple AirPods Pro deals are back down to $189 today

Amazon's latest Apple AirPods Pro deals have seen the excellent premium wireless earbuds tumble back down to a sales price of just $189.99 (was $249) this week.

This latest sales price has been around for a few days now, and, while not the lowest price we've ever seen for AirPods Pro deals (that's $169), these earbuds have only been cheaper on two very brief occasions. One of those occasions was actually over Black Friday last year, so this is definitely a good opportunity to bag these buds for less.

Ever since the wireless earbuds release back in 2019, Apple AirPods Pro deals have been a real crowd favorite over at Amazon. With excellent iOS pairing, best-in-class noise cancellation technology, and a handy wireless charger (which can boost your battery to 24 hours), it's easy to see why the Apple AirPods Pro are still up there with some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today.

Never out of place at work, in the gym, or even in the classroom (Yes, it's time to go back to school), this is a great chance to score a pair of AirPods Pro for cheap. Outside the US? See the best prices on AirPods in your region just below.

Apple AirPods Pro deals at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - With excellent active noise cancellation, seamless iOS pairing, customizable ear tips, and handy wireless charging case, the AirPods Pro are a pricey, but worthwhile purchase if you're looking for a pair of high-quality wireless earbuds. Pick them up today at Amazon for one of the lowest prices yet - a price that's only been cheaper on two very brief occasions.View Deal

