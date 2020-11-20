Amazon Black Friday deals: Fire tablets now up to £60 off today in huge price cuts

The Amazon Black Friday deals are yielding some superb prices on their Amazon Fire tablet range today - perfect for those on the hunt for a cheap tablet.

Amazon Fire tablets aren't the most powerful or well-specced slates you can buy, but they're designed to be great portable entertainment machines for people who just want to play a few basic games or watch movies on the go.

Thanks to the Black Friday deals, lots of Amazon's suite of Fire tablets are reduced, with savings of up to £60 on the bigger devices (not in the UK? Scroll down to see prices in your region).

These savings have already started, a week prior to 'Black Friday proper' and will likely last until Cyber Monday on November 30 (or perhaps even later than that but we can't say for sure).

So if you've had your eye on an Amazon Fire tablet before, whether that's the 7-inch one or a bigger 8- or 10-inch HD model, or maybe one of the Kids' Editions, now might be a good time to go for one.

Amazon Black Friday: Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - Amazon's smallest Fire tablet is its only one without a HD screen, but not everyone will care about screen resolution. At this low price it's a pretty good buy though some might prefer one of the company's bigger models.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids' Edition: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - This is a version of the Fire 7 designed for children, with software that censors any inappropriate material and a large, colorful protective case to make it relatively kid-proof. You can pick this up in a few different colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - Amazon's newest Fire tablet on sale, the HD 8 is a mid-size offering that has a HD screen but less screen real estate than its big sibling. This version of the tablet has ads in the software; the ad-free version doesn't seem to be on sale.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids' Edition: £139.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £55 - If you feel your kids deserve HD viewing (or if you think you might pinch the slate from time to time) the Fire HD 8 Kids' Edition might be better than the Fire 7's alternative. It's bigger than the Fire 7 Kids' Edition but comes with the same software and protective case.

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - This is the biggest size of Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, though one that comes with less storage than our other alternative below. 10 inches is a lot of screen real estate, especially with HD resolution, making this pretty good as a portable stream machine.

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB: £179.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - If you think you're going to be downloading loads of stuff to watch, play, read or listen to, the Amazon Fire HD 10 with 64GB storage will be the best option for you, as it has more storage space than any of its siblings. It's the priciest tablet in this list, even with the discount, but it's still more affordable than many rivals.

Amazon puts out its tablets in three sizes - 7-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch. This number refers to the screen size from diagonally-opposite corners, and buying a bigger one will make viewing content on it easier.

Only the 8-inch and 10-inch versions come with HD screens, making these even better for watching stuff. The 7-inch and 8-inch versions are available in Kid-friendly builds which are well protected and come with special software to ensure the safety of your kids.

Amazon Fire tablets have built-in integration with all the tech giant's apps like Prime Video, Music, the Kindle library and more. This makes them great devices for portable entertainment, as you can download loads of movies, songs and books. It doesn't have access to the full Google Play store but its own app library, which has a fair few games and some social media platforms but not as many as 'stock' Android or iOS.

These tablets won't suit you if you're looking for something to work on, or use for productivity or creativity purposes, but as portable entertainment and media machines they're great, especially thanks to their low prices. These deals just make them more tempting for potential buyers.