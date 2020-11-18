Amazon and NXP team up on smart car cloud computing deal

NXP has announced a new strategic relationship with Amazon's cloud computing arm AWS focused on extending the opportunities of connect vehicles.

The collaboration between the two companies aims to deliver a secure, edge-to-cloud compute solution for next-gen vehicles that can enable new cloud-powered services which will benefit automakers, their partners and consumers.

As the automotive industry shifts focus form horsepower to computer power, data will fuel vehicle innovations. This transformation has the potential to deliver valuable vehicle insights and drive new data-driven service revenue through expanded access to real-time, vehicle-wide data, secure connectivity to cloud services and streamlined machine learning.

EVP and general manager of Automotive Processing at NXP Henri Ardevol provided further insight in a press release on how the company's new partnership with AWS will allow automakers to make continuous improvements to next-gen vehicles, saying:

“NXP is pleased to collaborate with AWS to help our automotive customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by unlocking the value of vehicle data and leveraging edge-to-cloud services. We see the opportunity to help them make impactful improvements throughout vehicle life cycles with new vehicle data insights and the ability to make continuous improvements using machine learning and over-the-air updates.”

Real-time vehicle insights

In order to realize the services of future connected vehicles, the automotive industry requires a new type of compute solution that provides centralized access to vehicle-wide data that can work securely and collaboratively with the cloud, For this reason, NXP has integrated AWS edge and cloud services with its new S32G vehicle network processor for service-oriented gateways.

Real-time vehicle insights can enable a number of new use cases and services such as allowing automakers to monitor for potential component failures before a repair is needed, preventing costly warranty repairs and recalls, optimizing the supply chain and improving the customer experience by minimizing service visits.

At the same time, mobility and insurance providers can use this expanded data to create new business models and provide cost-reduction benefits to drivers based on the condition of their vehicles and driving behavior. Automakers can also offer new services that leverage vehicle sensors and other data to create new experiences and capabilities such as remote viewing inside and around a vehicle for convenience, safety and security.

NXP's S32G processor uses AWS IoT Greengrass and AWS IoT core for vehicle and cloud data processing and storage. It also uses Amazon SageMaker and SageMaker Neo to build, train and deploy optimized machine learning models.

Connected cars have numerous benefits but before these can be realized, automakers will need to use a solution like NXP and AWS' to allow them to connect to the cloud securely.