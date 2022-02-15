Alienware’s cutting-edge QD-OLED monitor is surprisingly affordable

Audio player loading…

Alienware’s fancy AW3423DW monitor, which was shown off last month at CES 2022, has been priced up – and the tag is pitched at a surprisingly affordable level (for a high-end display, mind).

Remember that this was never going to be remotely cheap – it’s a 34-inch ultrawide monitor with a QD-OLED panel, freshly introduced display tech which isn’t even in top-end TVs yet (though it’s coming later this year to Sony’s Master Series A95K).

So, that asking price has been revealed as $1,299 (around £960, AU$1,820) over in the US. As we said, it’s clearly relatively affordable given that cutting-edge 21:9 panel (3440 x 1440 resolution). It also boasts a 175Hz refresh rate and G-Sync to ensure smooth gaming (with no tearing or stuttering), with a response time of 0.1ms (yep – superfast indeed).

The QD-OLED tech combines a quantum dot filter (QD) with OLED, and the result is all the benefits of the latter (deep blacks, great contrast), but with the QD side of the equation providing better color saturation.

In short, you’re getting a lot of smart tech and a high-spec screen for not a huge amount of money here, all things considered.

Analysis: Top-end tech that doesn’t decimate your wallet

The resulting image quality from this panel should be stunning – though naturally, we’ll need to spend time with it and review the thing to draw any firm conclusions on that front.

Still, now we have pricing, it’s as good as can be expected. In fact, the tag that this Alienware monitor is pitched at is the exact price our US Computing Editor theorized it might become available at – and a price at which she said she’d buy it as a fair value proposition. Certainly compared to the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, another very impressive monitor spotted at CES which she said was the “best display I have ever used” – but the catch is it costs twice as much as this Alienware model.

Indeed, the broader reaction online has pretty much been that the Alienware AW3423DW is something of a must-buy for gaming enthusiasts hunting for a new screen at this kind of price level, so it’ll be interesting to see how stock levels hold up at launch. Speaking of the launch date, this monitor is supposedly arriving ‘early spring,’ although the end of March (for the US) has been mentioned previously.

Via PC Gamer