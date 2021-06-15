Advance Wars is coming to Nintendo Switch in 3D GBA remakes

It’s been a long time coming, but the Advance Wars franchise is finally making a return for Nintendo Switch. Revealed at E3 2021, Advance Wars 1+2 Boot Camp will bring the GBA franchise bang up to date, with 3D visuals and glitzy new animations.

Advance Wars 1+2 Boot Camp, as the name suggests will re-imagine the first two games in the franchise, which originally debuted on the Game Boy Advance twenty years ago in 2001.

Hitting Nintendo Switch in December 2021, pre-orders are open now.

Long awaited war

Though this is a remake of the Game Boy Advance game, the Advance Wars series roots go way back to original Nintendo Famicom system, with Famicom Wars kicking off the series way back in 1988.

As for more modern iterations in the series, there hasn't been a new Advance Wars game since 2008's Advance Wars: Days of Ruin for the Nintendo DS in 2008. Here's hoping that this remake will spark a renaissance for the series turn-based action, which sees cartoon armies battle it out for dominance of a range of top-down maps. You'll take control of multiple unit types, making use of cover and terrain benefits to outwit and defeat your opponent.

It's worth noting that the franchise has dipped its toes into 3D visuals before too. The Battalion Wars games for Wii and GameCube, while not having quite the same tactical focus as the Advance Wars games, offered fully-explorable 3D maps and battles.