Adobe Lightroom now lets you Photoshop your videos

A new update for Adobe Lightroom and Lightroom Classic is giving users the power to make image edits to videos.

The tool lets users adjust the image, then paste those edits across other videos and photos for consistency. It works using the same controls found in the tool’s built-in photo editor , meaning those familiar with Lightroom can immediately get started.

Keen to improve workflows for photographers, the software giant has also rolled out a range of AI-powered presets and tools that simplify photo editing across desktop, mobile, and web.

What’s new in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic?

Improving video support isn’t about to turn Lightroom into a video editor - although users will now be able to trim the start and end of clips. Adobe has Premiere Pro for ‘proper’ editing.

Instead, it offers, for the first time, the option to toy with a video’s brightness, contrast, and more, using Lightroom’s Photoshop-lite style sliders. Presets can also be applied to videos.

Outlined in its blog (opens in new tab), Adobe also revealed a series of artificial intelligence tools available for the photo storage and sharing site , including:

+ Adaptive Presets let photographers make rapid changes to targeted areas of an image, such as the sky.

+ The Preset Amount Slider streamlines workflows by letting users tweak the intensity of an existing preset - increasing brightness, for example.

+ AI red-eye removal, an oft-requested feature, calls on Adobe Sensei AI to remove the red eye from haunted subjects.

+ Compare View is designed to let creatives pick their best pictures by comparing images side-by-side.

+ 5 Premium Preset packs have been released for adding hand-crafted presets to photo and video.

Rounding out the updates are enhancements to Lightroom Discover, batch copy-pasting of AI masks, and Mask Group Invert for more efficient editing. Forward and back buttons, and local storage management for control over your hard drive photo storage has also been included.

The latest Lightroom release follows Adobe’s unveiling of a Photo Restoration Neural Filter in Photoshop, alongside improvements to Photoshop on the web.

However, while users will have to wait for the impressive new neural filter to hit Photoshop on desktop (and its web-based brethren remains in beta), Lightroom and Lightroom Classic users can start using video editing tools and AI-powered presets right now.

“These innovative, AI-driven features for desktop, web and mobile make it fast and easy to create great images anywhere with Photoshop and Lightroom. We’re continuing to add new capabilities to Photoshop on the web, making it not only a great way to collaborate on projects but also to facilitate key edits in your browser,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Adobe Creative Cloud.