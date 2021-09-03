6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include Amazon's new Cinderella film, and Netflix's Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, and the Season 3 return of What We Do in the Shadows on Binge. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of September 3-5, 2021.

(TV series – available 03/09/2021)

The hilarious TV adaptation of Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi's What We Do in the Shadows kicks off its third season this weekend, offering even more priceless banter and offbeat, vampire-centric comedy.

Stream What We Do in the Shadows on Binge

(Movie – available now)

The classic fairy tale of Cinderella gets yet another live-action makeover, only this Amazon Prime Original version will lean more heavily into musical territory, with pop sensation Camila Cabello taking on the titular role.

Stream Cinderella on Amazon Prime Video

(Shorts series – available now)

The talking pooch from Pixar's Up was an absolutely SQUIRREL! ...adorable character who was very easily SQUIRREL! ...distracted. And thought we thought we'd never see the good boy again, he has returned for his very own series of shorts on Disney Plus, which you can stream right now.

Stream Dug Days on Disney Plus

(TV series – available now)

It's a verified fact that Marie Kondo's first Netflix series Tidying Up inspired half the world to fold their clothes into little squares and throw out anything that didn't "spark joy" in their life. Now, Kondo is back with a new series that looks suspiciously like previous one only with a different name. Expect your significant other to go Kondo-crazy all over again with Sparking Joy.

Stream Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo on Netflix

(TV series – season 2, episode 7 available 03/09/2021)

Ted's panic attack in the last episode has forced him to do what he's been putting off all season, which is finally talk with the team's therapist, Dr. Fieldstone. Ted isn't alone in working through his issues, with Nate struggling with his confidence and Roy dealing with his wavering attention.

Stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus

(TV series – available 05/09/2021)

Billions is back for the second half of its fifth season, and the stakes have never been higher as Chuck and Axe's rivalry gets closer and closer to boiling point. We can't wait to see how the remainder of the season plays out.

Stream Billions on Stan