6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include the highly anticipated third season of Netflix's Sex Education, the long-awaited live-action arrival of Y: The Last man on Binge, and the return of the Rafter family in Amazon's Back to the Rafters revival. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of September 17-19, 2021.

(TV series – available 17/09/2021)

The beloved Netflix Original series Sex Education is back for its third season this weekend, and we can't wait to see what happens after the immense cliffhanger that ended season 2. Otis has made his feelings for Maeve clear, now it's time to see how she responds.

Stream Sex Education on Netflix

(TV series – available now)

One of the most celebrated comic books of all time has finally received the live-action treatment, with the first three episodes of Y: The Last Man now available to stream on Binge. Following a cataclysmic event, every being on Earth with a Y chromosome dies dies, save for Yorick Brown and his pet monkey, Ampersand.

Stream Y: The Last Man on Binge

(TV series – available now)

As the name suggests, Back to the Rafters is a follow-up to the classic Australian series Packed to the Rafters, which sees the Rafter family experience several of life's ups and downs while remaining as tight-knit as possible. Amazon's revival picks up six years later with Dave and Ruby now living a new life in the country while the older Rafter children move on with their own families.

Stream Back to the Rafters on Amazon Prime Video

(Movie – available now)

While it didn't quite reach the immense level of charm that Wes Anderson's previous stop-motion outing Fantastic Mr. Fox did, there's still plenty of joy to be had with the quirky and beautiful Isle of Dogs, which is now available to stream on Disney Plus for the first time.

Stream Isle of Dogs on Disney Plus

(TV series – season 2, episode 9 available 17/09/2021)

Following last week's brutal loss to Manchester City, Ted finally opened up to Dr. Sharon, for real this time, offering a devastating piece of backstory that partly explains his constant over-enthusiasm.

Stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus

(TV series – episode 6 available 19/9/2021)

We're at the mid-season point in Heels, and things have never been more tense. Last week, Bobby suffered what could very well be a career-ending injury at the hands of Ace, who continues to have the most enormous chip on his shoulder of all-time. It'll be interesting to see how Jack and the DWL moves forward in such a circumstance.

Stream Heels on Stan