6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include Stan's new wrestling series Heels, Binge's new comedy series Reservation Dogs and the final installment of Rebuild of Evangelion on Amazon Prime Video. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of August 13-15, 2021.

(TV series – available 15/08/2021)

If you were wondering what Stephen Amell has been up to since hanging up his Green Arrow hood and bow, here's your answer: he's been working a new series about independent wrestling! Heels follows a brotherly rivalry that continues outside the ring of a small, family-run wrestling league in rural Georgia. Amell plays the 'heel' (wrestling lingo for bad guy) inside the ring, while his brother (Alexander Ludwig) plays the 'face' or hero. Unfortunately, the brothers are at war over ownership of their father's legacy as it heads towards national attention.

Stream Heels on Stan

(TV series – available now)

From Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, JoJo Rabbit) comes Reservation Dogs, a new coming-of-age comedy series that follows a group of Native American teens on a reservation in Oklahoma as they get up to all sorts of mischief while dreaming of escaping to California. If you know Waititi's quirky sense of humour, you should have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Reservation Dogs.

Stream Reservation Dogs on Binge

(TV series – available now)

Marvel's latest Disney Plus animated series offers a glimpse into what key MCU moments might have been like under different circumstances. For instance, what if the Ravagers had taken T'Challa instead of Peter Quill? Or what if Peggy Carter had been given the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? Intriguing indeed!

Stream Marvel's What If...? on Disney Plus

(TV series – available 13/08/21)

A limited series that's heavily inspired by the work of David Lynch and Nicolas Winding Refn, Brand New Cherry Flavor follows a filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ‘90s in attempt to kick off her movie career, only to find herself tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge. Stars Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward and Manny Jacinto.

Stream Brand New Cherry Flavor on Netflix

(TV series – season 2, episode 4 available 13/08/21)

Can you imagine anything more warm and joyous than a Ted Lasso Christmas? 'Tis the season in Richmond as Rebecca enlists Ted for a secret holiday mission. Meanwhile, we're also opened up to the Higginses' home.

Stream Ted Lasso: season 2 on Apple TV Plus

(Movie – available now)

The long-awaited fourth and final installment of the Rebuild of Evangelion is now available to stream, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Witness Misato and her anti-Nerv group Wille as they arrive in Paris, which is now red due to core-ization. Meanhile, the crew from the flagship Wunder have only 720 seconds to restore the city. To make matters worse, a horde of NERV Evas has appeared. Expect this to be a emotional and intense conclusion.

Stream Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time on Amazon Prime Video