Patience is a virtue: 5 things I want to buy during Amazon Prime Day 2020

Even if the Amazon Prime Day 2020 date is postponed, the deals will be here before you know it. With countless sales across a range of products in a little over three months from now, I’ve found it hard not to second guess my purchasing decisions recently. Should I buy it now or wait for Amazon Prime Day?

Inevitably, after shaking my head at the mere idea of waiting, I quickly succumb to the silly “I need it now” mantra that’s largely responsible for all the superfluous tech that fills my home (hello, five pairs of over-ear headphones).

But there are some items that I still haven’t bought that I’m banking on getting a big discount, if I can show a little patience and self-restraint… From a super-fast solid state drive to a pair of wireless earbuds, here are five things I’m holding off buying until the rumored Amazon Prime Day date in September.

1. Western Digital Black 1TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD

(Image credit: Western Digital)

For productivity and gaming, nothing beats a solid state NVMe drive. Standard SSDs are great, but they usually have read speeds of around 500 MB/s. A top-tier NVMe drive, however, can deliver read speeds of around 3,500 MB/s. Now that’s fast. Once you’ve experienced how quickly video games can load on an NVMe drive, it’s hard to go back to anything else. The problem is, though, the drives are still very expensive, particularly if you’re looking for anything above 500GB of storage. Here’s hoping Amazon Prime Day 2020 can help me snag a Western Digital Black 1TB NVMe drive on the cheap, then.

2. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

(Image credit: Shutterstock/@SGM)

The Amazon Kindle is still the king of ereaders, but my 5th generation Paperwhite model is starting to show its age. It doesn’t help that my partner has the latest the Kindle Paperwhite (its one of our best Kindle picks) and is an avid reader, which means I’m reminded of its superiority over my model every night. The 5th generation Paperwhite isn’t obsolete by any means, but the Kindle’s e-ink display has come a long way, and makes my older model look rather pixelated and blurry in comparison. It would be a luxury purchase for sure, but the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is almost guaranteed to go on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

3. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month subscription

(Image credit: The Coalition)

Xbox Game Pass is a phenomenal service that offers truly incredible value, especially if you can save on a yearly subscription. Amazon usually has some great offers on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, and as a PC and Xbox gamer, if any appear during Amazon Prime Day 2020 I won’t be able to stop myself from snapping up another 12 months. Call it prior preparation for the launch of Halo Infinite and Xbox Series X.

4. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds

(Image credit: Truls Steinung)

One tech trend which I haven’t got on board with yet are wireless earbuds, but that could change depending on what deals pop up in September. As an Android user, Apple AirPods aren’t an option, so I’ve got my eye on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. With noise-canceling, support for Hi-Res Audio (I’m a Tidal subscriber so this is a plus), there could be a real bargain to be had if these premium buds go on sale.

5. Logitech Brio Stream Webcam

(Image credit: Logitech)

With more people using video conferencing and communicating over webcam than ever before, this product might be hard to get hold of, especially if it goes on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The Logitech Brio Stream Webcam has everything you could ever want from a webcam: 4K video quality, 60fps and HDR technology to make you look your best in any illumination. As someone who is getting more invested in live-streaming on Twitch, this webcam would make a fine replacement for my Logitech C920.