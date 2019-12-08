49ers vs Saints live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

In one of the biggest match-ups of the 2019 NFL season's week 14, you’ll get to see the San Francisco 49ers face off against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome today. This is a game you won’t want to miss as the Saints lead the NFC South while the 49ers are currently in second place in the NFC West and the playoffs are quickly approaching. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a 49ers vs Saints live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints - when and where? The San Francisco 49ers will take on the New Orleans Saints at the 70,000+ Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kick-off time is set for 12pm local time, so that’s 1pm ET, 10am PT, 6pm GMT or 5am AEDT on Monday.

San Francisco is going into today’s game 10-2 after a winning streak that began in week 1 and lasted all the way to week 9. Last week, the 49ers suffered their second loss of the season at the hands of the Ravens but it was a close game that ended 17-20. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored a touchdown during the first quarter, running back Raheem Mostert scored during the second quarter and placekicker Robbie Gould had a field goal during the third quarter but the Ravens’ Justin Tucker secured the 49ers defeat with a field goal during the fourth quarter. Will the 49ers be able to recoup from last week’s defeat in today’s game against the Saints?

New Orleans is also going into today’s game 10-2 following a three game winning streak against the Buccaneers, Panthers and Falcons. The Saints have only lost two games this season when they were defeated by the Rams 9-27 during week 2 and by the Falcons 9-26 during week 10. The team will be trying to hold onto their spot as top seed in the NFC South and a win today gets New Orleans one step closer to the playoffs. Will the Saints be able to defeat the 49ers?

Whether you’re a 49ers fan in San Francisco, a Saints fan in New Orleans or just want to tune in to watch what looks to be a heavyweight fight between these two teams - we’ll show you how to get a 49ers vs Saints live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the 49ers vs Saints game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream 49ers vs Saints online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the 49ers vs Saints in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on Fox and the network will show today’s 49ers vs Saints game at 1pm ET / 10am PT. You can also stream this game on your mobile devices using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Having a hard time justifying the price of a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a number of different streaming services available that will let you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Saints vs 49ers live in the UK

If you plan on following your favorite American football team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then NFL’s International Game Pass should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch today’s game on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of the 49ers vs Saints on Sky Sports Action at 5pm and on Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

While TSN is showing a number of NFL games on TV this season, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s 49ers vs Saints game. Thankfully the streaming service DAZN will and it will begin its coverage of the 49ers vs Saints game at 1pm ET / 10am PT. With DAZN you’ll be able to watch this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4). It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the 49ers vs Saints.

Live stream 49ers vs Saints in Australia for free