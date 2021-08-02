400m hurdles live stream: how to watch Olympics 2020 men's and women's races free from anywhere

There are a couple of cracking rivalries to keep an eye on in the 400m hurdles, with two world record holders in action - and under threat. Sydney McLaughlin (USA) recorded the best time in history in June, and Karsten Warholm (NOR) did the same in July, but it's not going to be a comfortable ride for either of them at the Olympic Stadium this week. Read on as we explain how to get a 400m hurdles live stream and watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics athletics online from anywhere - including where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

Many credit Rai Benjamin (USA) with spurring Warholm's world record performance last month, having come within a whisker of taking the accolade himself just days earlier.

They shared the track for the first time in two years during the semi-finals, and though the Norwegian managed to just dip his head in front on the finish line, Benjamin looked like he was in third gear.

On the women's side, Dalilah Muhammad (USA) took gold in Rio five years ago and again at the 2019 World Championships, and looks set to run her compatriot McLaughlin close. A decade separates the blistering duo, and a triumph for the world record holder would feel like a changing of the guard.

- Men's 400m hurdles semi-finals: Sunday, August 1 at 9.05pm JST / 1.05pm BST / 8.05am ET

- Women's 400m hurdles semi-finals: Monday, August 2 at 8.35pm JST / 12.35pm BST / 7.35am ET

- Men's 400m hurdles final: Tuesday, August 3 at 12.20pm JST / 4.20am BST / 11.20pm ET (Mon)

- Women's 400m hurdles final: Wednesday, August 4 at 11.30am JST / 3.30am BST / 10.30pm ET (Tues)

How to watch the Olympics 400m hurdles: live stream Tokyo 2020 athletics in the US

The men's 400m hurdles final is scheduled to start at 11.20pm ET / 8.20pm PT on Monday evening, and the women's final is set for 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Tuesday evening. Better still, the 400m hurdles is part of the FREE live action being streamed by NBC's dedicated streaming service Peacock. Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on your computer, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. Watch the Olympics 400m hurdles without cable If you miss the live coverage, you can catch up at primetime on NBC. And if you don't have the channel on cable, fear not. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. It offers NBC in select markets, as part of its $35 a month Blue package - which also include NBCSN and the USA Network. And it usually has a really good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the monthly cost is higher, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

Who has a free Olympics 400m hurdles live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the athletics, is being shown for free around the world.

Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, and it's confirmed that it will be showing both 400m hurdles finals live.

How to watch 400m hurdles from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics 400m hurdles live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

How to watch a 400m hurdles live stream in the UK

You've got some extremely late nights in store if you want to catch the action live in the UK, with the men's 400m hurdles final set to begin at 4.20am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning, and the women's 400m hurdles final starting at 3.30am BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. The btter news is that both are being shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer streaming service in the UK, which means the 400m hurdles action is completely FREE to watch. And the great thing about the iPlayer is the sheer amount of devices you can watch on. In addition to iOS and Android mobiles, the app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles and streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, the list goes on! If you're already a subscriber, Discovery+ and Eurosport are also showing everything going. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch Olympics 400m hurdles: live stream Tokyo 2020 in Canada

Anyone in Canada can tune in through CBC Sports, with the men's 400m hurdles final set for 11.20pm ET / 8.20pm PT on Monday evening, and the women's final scheduled for 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Tuesday evening. Both are being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, the 400m hurdles may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing the 400m hurdles. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to watch 400m hurdles: live stream Olympics 2020 for FREE in Australia