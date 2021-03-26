Xbox indie games showcase: how to watch the ID@Xbox live stream

In just a few hours time, Microsoft and Twitch are teaming up to host an Xbox indie games showcase that is set to feature 100 games, with new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 games.

Officially called /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox, this event sees ID@Xbox (Microsoft's indie games program) teaming up with streaming platform Twitch for a live stream that will feature announcements, trailers and gameplay on over 100 games from indie developers around the world.

If you're a fan of indie gems on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One or PC, then this is definitely a showcase you'll want to tune in for. Here's how to watch the Xbox indie Games showcase later today.

How to watch the Xbox indie games showcase

The Xbox indie games showcase is taking place on March 26 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm GMT (or March 27 at 3am AEDT). Unlike with other Xbox events, this showcase can only be watched exclusively on Twitch at either Twitch.tv/twitchgaming or Twitch.tv/xbox.

We expect the stream will go live about 15 minutes before the event is due to take place and, while Microsoft hasn't confirmed how long the stream will last for, we're expecting the showcase to be about an hour long, maybe more, given there's over 100 games to show.

Xbox indie games showcase: what we're expecting

(Image credit: Systemic Reaction)

This show is all about indie games, so don't expect any big hitters like Halo Infinite to make a surprise appearance. Microsoft has already confirmed that over 100 indie games will be featured during the show.

The Xbox games showcase will feature brand new game announcements from developers and publishers such as DrinkBox Studios, Curve Digital, Devolver Digital and Dear Villagers. Expect new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 games, including Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One and an update on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

It's possible we'll also get updates and release dates on Xbox indies games like She Dreams Elsewhere, The Last Stop, Way to the Woods and more. Make sure to check out our list of confirmed new Xbox Series X games to give yourself a refresher on what's coming.

In addition, Microsoft has said it will be making announcements about indie games coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.

As this is a collocation with Twitch, Twitch Streamers will be hosting the showcase, conducting interviews with developers, taking fan questions and dropping some game codes.