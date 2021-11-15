Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration: how to watch and what to expect

Xbox is officially 20 years old. That's right, it's been a whopping 20 years since the original Xbox launched alongside the first entry in the iconic Halo series. Time flies, huh?

To celebrate this milestone, Team Green is hosting an Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration live stream on November 15 (that's today!) to recall the memories it's shared with the community over the past 20 years, and to fill us in on what's in store for Xbox in the future.

Want to catch all the action live? Read on for how to watch the Xbox 20th Anniversary celebration and what to expect.

How to watch the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration livestream

The Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration livestream takes place on November 15 at 6pm GMT / 10am PT / 1pm ET (or November 16 at 5am AEDT).

You can watch the stream via the official Xbox channel on YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook. But you can also watch it right here! We've embedded the stream above so you can catch all the action right here.

Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration: what to expect

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

So, bad news first. Xbox has confirmed that its anniversary stream won't feature the reveal of new Xbox games, with the focus instead on celebrating 20 years of Xbox. But that doesn't mean that there aren't any surprises or big news in store.

In addition to celebrating 20 years of Xbox, the stream is set to look towards the future of Team Green – and we may have a few ideas of what is in store. It's likely that we'll get an update on Xbox's plans for the future of its Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service, we're also expecting an update (and maybe even a campaign reveal) for the upcoming Halo Infinite.

What's more Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the upcoming Halo TV show, has teased that "something very exciting" is happening today, so we imagine we may get our first proper look at the TV show – and maybe even a firm release date.

We also know that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is confirmed to make an appearance during the stream, which is a fitting celebrity guest given that The Rock was at the first Xbox console reveal back in 2001.

Essentially, expect this event to focus primarily on reminiscing about Xbox's last 20 years rather than showcasing upcoming new games or announcing new hardware. However, with Xbox set to talk about the future of the company, we do expect some sort of roadmap for the next few years that will likely include some interesting news.