World Series 2019 live stream: how to watch the Nationals vs Astros Game 1 online from anywhere

The MLB's 2019 World Series is finally here with the Washington Nationals taking the NLCS championship while the Houston Astros won the ALCS championship. This means that the two top teams in the league will now face off in a best-of-seven battle to see who will be this year’s champions - and we’ll help you live stream every World Series minute!

2019 World Series - when and where The 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros will begin on Tuesday, October 22 and will last until October 30 at the latest. Games 1 and 2 will be held at the 40,000+ Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas while games 3, 4 and 5 will be held at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Depending on how long the series lasts, game 6 and 7 will also take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. If you’re tuning in to see this year’s World Series, all of the games are set to start just after 8pm ET, so that’s 5pm PT or 1am BST.

The Washington Nationals are heading to the World Series for the first time in franchise history after sweeping the Arizona Cardinals in the NLCS. The team won every game in the series and, because of this, they’ll be going into Tuesday’s first World Series game well rested and ready to take on the Astros. Could the Nationals win their first ever World Series?

The New York Yankees may have won their first game against the Houston Astros in the ALCS championship but Houston was able to turn things around and the team went on to win games 2, 3 and 4. The Yankees then won game 5 but when the two teams returned to Houston for game 6, Jose Altuve secured the Astros place in the 2019 World Series with a walk-off home run in the 9th inning. The Astros won the World Series just two years ago in 2017 but will the team be able to do it again?

Whether you’re a Nationals fan in DC, an Astros fan in Houston or just a fan of the sport of baseball, we’ll show you how to live stream every game in the 2019 World Series online from anywhere in the world. Keep reading and we’ll guide you through all of the options to watch this year’s World Series on your TV, computer and even on mobile.

How to watch a World Series live stream from outside your country

We have your viewing options below if you want to watch the baseball from the US, UK or Canada, including the routes you need if you don't have cable access.

However, try watching your usual online coverage when you're abroad and you'll soon discover that you can due to broadcasters' geo-blocking. No, we don't suggest you go running to Reddit to see where you can stream a dodgy, illegal feed. It's by utilising a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - that allows you to change the IP address of your laptop or mobile to one in a different state or country which does have the stream so that you can watch the series from anywhere in the world.

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4. ExpressVPN is also number 1 because it's so fast, secure and really simple to use. Plus, you can try it out for 30 days for free and, if you like it, get 3 months extra FREE when you get an ExpressVPN annual plan. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing baseball live stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros in the US

If you’re in the US and want to watch the 2019 World Series on TV, all of the games will be shown on Fox . For those who are out and about but still want to catch all of the action, Fox will stream every game live on its Fox Sports Go app but you will need to login using your cable provider’s credentials.

Alternatively, cord cutters can watch the World Series online via a sports streaming service . We’ve listed our favorite options below to make things easier for you, so keep scrolling down to see our favorite streaming services for watching MLB online.

How to stream World Series 2019 with MLB.TV

If you’re a die hard baseball fan, then you’ve probably heard of MLB.TV, the MLB’s own streaming service that lets you follow your favorite team, or even multiple teams, all season from spring training all the way to the postseason. For the playoffs, it offers a full Postseason Pass for the reasonable sum of $24.99. However, the postseason games are only available for MLB.TV subscribers with "authenticated access". This means that you will also have to be a cable or satellite subscriber, in addition to an MLB.TV subscriber, to stream the World Series live using the league's service in the US. If you happen to meet these conditions, you won’t miss a second of the action either as every game is streamed at 60fps and there are even multiple audio options available including Spanish language commentary, the home or away team’s radio broadcast and even the ballpark’s natural sounds. MLB.TV also supports all of the most popular streaming devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Android and iOS so you’ll never miss a game no matter where you are.

Other ways to watch the 2019 World Series online

The dedicated MLB.TV won't be for everyone. If you want a paid option that includes other television and sports, then going for a more all-encompassing plan might be better for you. Below are some other options to consider.

But remember that the same applies if you're trying to watch the your home team play locally during a blackout game - you'll need a VPN to do so, so check out how to do that above.

World Series streaming for cord cutters

Sling TV $25 or $40 - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch baseball though you’ll be missing out on games shown on the MLB Network. The service splits its content into two different TV packages which does make things cheaper though to stream MLB you’ll need to sign up for both. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

$25 or $40 - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch baseball though you’ll be missing out on games shown on the MLB Network. The service splits its content into two different TV packages which does make things cheaper though to stream MLB you’ll need to sign up for both. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. Hulu with Live TV $45 - Hulu with live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but does not come with the MLB Network.

$45 - Hulu with live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but does not come with the MLB Network. DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch MLB online and also comes with some extra channels as well. If you want a lot of content to choose from and don’t mind watching the games live as the service doesn’t include cloud DVR, then DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

$50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch MLB online and also comes with some extra channels as well. If you want a lot of content to choose from and don’t mind watching the games live as the service doesn’t include cloud DVR, then DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. Unfortunately it does not have ESPN, MLB Network or TBS though it does offer strong local coverage and 30 hours of cloud DVR storage. fuboTV does has a free 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself.

$19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. Unfortunately it does not have ESPN, MLB Network or TBS though it does offer strong local coverage and 30 hours of cloud DVR storage. fuboTV does has a free 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself. YouTube TV $40 per month - YouTube TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Google’s service includes all of the networks that carry national baseball broadcasts though you’ll have to check out its welcome page to see which local networks and regional sports networks are available in your area.

How to stream Astros vs Nationals live in the UK

UK baseball fans trying to watch the 2019 World Series can do so on BT Sport which is included in BT’s TV bundles. If you aren't a BT Sport subscriber, you can sign up for the BT Sport app for £10 a month with the first three months free or subscribe via Sky TV or TalkTalk TV for £29.99 a month.

Not in the UK but wanting to watch the BT Sport stream online from abroad? Then you'll want to go scroll back up and read about how to use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

How to live stream Nationals vs Astros in Canada

If you live in Canada and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the 2019 World Series on SportsNet .

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch some baseball? Don’t worry as MLB.TV is also available in Canada and with the Postseason Pass you’ll be able to watch the entirety of the 2019 World Series for just $24.99.

2019 World Series full schedule

Game 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros on Tuesday, October 22

Game 2: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros on Wednesday, October 23

Game 3: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals on Friday, October 25

Game 4: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals on Saturday, October 26

Game 5: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals on Sunday, October 27

Game 6: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros on Tuesday, October 29

Game 7: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros on Wednesday, October 30

All games start just after 8pm ET (5pm PT, 1am BST) and games 5,6 and 7 will only be played if necessary