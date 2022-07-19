Watch Stage 17 Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes of the Tour de France 2022: live stream the cycling from anywhere today

With just five days racing remaining, its down to the wire in the battle for the yellow jersey as the riders take on the short but demanding mountain stage of Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes. Just 129.7km, the stage nevertheless crams in four major climbs into the final 76km. Here's how to live stream Stage 17 and watch the Tour de France 2022 from anywhere.
Dates: Wednesday, July 20
FREE live streams: ITV (opens in new tab) / S4C (opens in new tab) (UK) | SBS (opens in new tab) (AU) | Rai Sport (opens in new tab) (ITA) | France TV Sport (opens in new tab) (FRA) | RTBF (opens in new tab) (BEL)
Global streams: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) or USA Network via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) / FREE fuboTV trial (opens in new tab) (US) | FloBikes (opens in new tab) (CA) | Sky Sport (NZ)
Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Stage 17 is made all the more difficult with the summit finale at the Altiport 007 in Peyragudes with the 500m mountain top landing strip having an average gradient of 16%.
The top three remain the same after Tuesday's racing, with Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard currently enjoying a 2 minutes and 22 seconds lead. UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar is in hitting distance in second, but Britain's Geraint Thomas also remains in contention, trailing Vingegaard by just a further 21 seconds.
The 17th stage of Le Tour starts at 13:15 (CEST) local time. The race is expected to finish around 17:00. Whether you're after a live stream or just the evening highlights, read on for everything you need to know on how to watch the 2022 Tour de France.
How to watch a FREE Stage 17 free live stream
One of the best things about the Tour de France is that it's completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:
UK - ITV4 and ITV Hub streaming service (opens in new tab) / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)
France - France TV Sport (opens in new tab)
Belgium - RTBF (opens in new tab)
Italy - Rai Sport (opens in new tab)
Australia - SBS (opens in new tab)
If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Tour de France live stream (opens in new tab) and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.
How to watch Tour de France 2022 from outside your country
If you're keen to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to get a Tour de France live stream from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)
We've tested dozens of VPNs and think ExpressVPN is quite simply the best (opens in new tab). Quick, secure, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming the latest blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV in no time. Plus, its supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more.
You can try it for free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Better yet, if you decide to subscribe to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) and opt for their annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE – pretty amazing value really.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Once you have it, all you need to do is turn on your VPN, select a server location back in your country, and then go to the broadcaster's website/app and watch as if you were back at home.
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITV Hub and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!
How to watch a free Tour de France live stream in the UK
ITV always goes all-out with its coverage of the Tour de France, and cycling fans can watch every stage of the race for free on ITV4 in the UK.
Use a VPN to watch a Tour de France free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)
That means you can fire up a free Tour de France live stream on ITV Hub (opens in new tab), which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.
More ways to watch the 2022 Tour de France
Welsh-language coverage of the Tour de France is available from S4C (opens in new tab), which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer.
And if you already subscribe to it, live Tour de France coverage is also available via the GCN+ Race Pass, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.
If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.
How to watch Tour de France 2022: live stream cycling FREE in Australia
Cycling fans Down Under can also watch every stage of the Tour de France for free on SBS (opens in new tab). The only catch is those brutal broadcast timings.
If you stay up late enough to tune in, you can also live stream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) platform.
As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.
Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free SBS live stream - just grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.
How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream in the US without cable
Every stage of the 2022 Tour de France is being shown on both USA Network and Peacock TV (opens in new tab) in the US.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, the NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.
OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.
Prices start at $64.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).
If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).
- Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US
How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada
FloBikes (opens in new tab) is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada.
A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16).
Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to make sure you don't miss a moment.
How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream cycling in New Zealand
Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2022 Tour de France in New Zealand, though be warned that most of the action takes place in the dead of night.
If you're willing to stay late enough to tune in, Sky Sport subscribers can watch every stage online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.