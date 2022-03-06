Watch 37th Independent Spirit Awards live stream: tune in online from anywhere

Without a doubt one of the hippest events on the film and TV awards calendar, the 37th Independent Spirit Awards celebrates the best TV shows and films of the year that may have escaped your radar because there weren't billions of big studio dollars promoting them. Get a grip on what you really ought to be watching by tuning into the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards live stream online and on TV, wherever you are.

37th Independent Spirit Awards live stream Date: Sunday, March 6 Time: 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm GMT / 9am AEDT Venue: Santa Monica Pier, California US live stream: IFC or via FuboTV FREE trial or Sling Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free

The Oscars' offbeat sibling who doesn't always play nice at dinner parties, the Independent Spirit Awards is now in its 37th year, and as proudly alternative as it's always been. To give you a flavor of what to expect, past winners include Pulp Fiction, Mystic Pizza, Memento, and Dirty Dancing - all classics by modern standards.

Zola, the black comedy based on a Twitter thread, has racked up seven nominations at this year's show, ahead of psychological drama The Novice with five, and The Lost Daughter, and Wild Indian, which are up for four accolades each. Watch out for nominated British shows It's a Sin.

From breakout hits threaded together on a shoestring, to slower-paced, reflective productions, it's guaranteed to reveal something a little different for your watch-list. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Independent Spirit Awards live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the 37th Independent Spirit Awards nominees further down the page.

How to watch 37th Independent Spirit Awards: live stream in the US

The Independent Spirit Awards is being televised on IFC. The show starts at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Sunday afternoon. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. Watch 2022 Independent Spirit Awards without cable If you don't have IFC on cable, it's available via the excellent cable replacement services FuboTV and Sling. Fubo's entry-level Starter plan comprising over 100 channels for $64.99 a month - after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal, of course. Sling also has a FREE trial. Sign-up with no commitment for three days to watch IFC and other channels for free. It's $35 per month thereafter but you can cancel at any time. Outside of the US? Watch the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch the 37th Independent Spirit Awards live from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your US coverage of the 37th Independent Spirit Awards from somewhere outside the States, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Can I stream the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards around the world?

At the time of publication it looks like the 37th Independent Spirit Awards is only being televised in the US. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from the US, as described above. The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

37th Independent Spirit Awards nominations - film

Best Feature

A Chiara

C'mon C'mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

Best Director

Janicza Bravo – Zola

– Zola Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

– The Lost Daughter Lauren Hadaway – The Novice

– The Novice Mike Mills – C'mon C'mon

– C'mon C'mon Ninja Thyberg – Pleasure

Best Male Lead Clifton Collins Jr. – Jockey as Jackson Silva

– Jockey as Jackson Silva Frankie Faison – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain as Kenneth Chamberlain Sr.

– The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain as Kenneth Chamberlain Sr. Michael Greyeyes – Wild Indian as Makwa

– Wild Indian as Makwa Udo Kier – Swan Song as Pat Pitsenbarger

– Swan Song as Pat Pitsenbarger Simon Rex – Red Rocket as Mikey Saber Best Female Lead Isabelle Fuhrman – The Novice as Alex Dall

– The Novice as Alex Dall Brittany S. Hall – Test Pattern as Renesha Bell

– Test Pattern as Renesha Bell Patti Harrison – Together Together as Anna

– Together Together as Anna Taylour Paige – Zola as Aziah "Zola" King

– Zola as Aziah "Zola" King Kali Reis – Catch the Fair One as Kaylee "K.O." Uppashaw Best Supporting Male Colman Domingo – Zola as Abegunde "X" Olawale

– Zola as Abegunde "X" Olawale Meeko Gattuso – Queen of Glory as Pitt

– Queen of Glory as Pitt Troy Kotsur – CODA as Frank Rossi

– CODA as Frank Rossi Will Patton – Sweet Thing as Adam

– Sweet Thing as Adam Chaske Spencer – Wild Indian as Teddo Best Supporting Female Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter as Young Leda Caruso

– The Lost Daughter as Young Leda Caruso Amy Forsyth – The Novice as Jamie Brill

– The Novice as Jamie Brill Ruth Negga – Passing as Clare Bellew

– Passing as Clare Bellew Revika Reustle – Pleasure as Joy

– Pleasure as Joy Suzanna Son – Red Rocket as Strawberry Best Screenplay Nikole Beckwith – Together Together

– Together Together Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris – Zola

– Zola Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

– The Lost Daughter Mike Mills – C'mon C'mon

– C'mon C'mon Todd Stephens – Swan Song Best First Screenplay Sheldon D. Brown and Matthew Fifer – Cicada

– Cicada Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr. – Wild Indian

– Wild Indian Shatara Michelle Ford – Test Pattern

– Test Pattern Fran Kranz – Mass

– Mass Michael Sarnoski and Vanessa Block – Pig Best First Feature 7 Days

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian Best Documentary Feature Ascension

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Best Cinematography Ante Cheng and Matthew Chuang – Blue Bayou

– Blue Bayou Lol Crawley – The Humans

– The Humans Tim Curtin – A Chiara

– A Chiara Eduard Grau – Passing

– Passing Ari Wegner – Zola Best Editing Affonso Gonçalves – A Chiara

– A Chiara Ali Greer – The Nowhere Inn

– The Nowhere Inn Lauren Hadaway and Nathan Nugent – The Novice

– The Novice Joi McMillon – Zola

– Zola Enrico Natale – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain Best International Film Compartment No. 6 ( Estonia, Finland, Germany, Russia)

( Estonia, Finland, Germany, Russia) Drive My Car (Japan)

(Japan) Parallel Mothers (Spain)

(Spain) Pebbles (India)

(India) Petite Maman (France)

(France) Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

37th Independent Spirit Awards nominations - TV

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting

It's a Sin

Reservation Dogs

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Black and Missing

The Choe Show

The Lady and the Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.