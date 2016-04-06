The best apps and games for the new Apple TV

$8.99/£6.99/AU$13.99

This is about as close as you'll get to a Legend of Zelda game outside of traditional game consoles, with puzzles, actions, and locations that are very reminiscent of Nintendo's classic franchise. (The intro alone makes it clear the developers are big fans of the series' Super NES standout A Link to the Past.) The graphics are fantastic, and present a world that promises to stay with you well beyond the end of your adventure. For more of that Zelda feel, you can even use a MFi controller.