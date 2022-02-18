Southampton vs Everton live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Southampton away is set to be stern test of Everton's mettle for beating the drop, as Frank Lampard's men visit a Saints side unbeaten at home in their last nine matches. It's not easy to pull yourself our of the mire when everyone around has also improved. Read on to find out how to watch Southampton vs Everton live stream and see the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Watch Southampton vs Everton live stream: Peacock TV (may require a VPN)

Southampton vs Everton live stream Date: Saturday, February 19 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST / 8.30pm IST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT Venue: St Mary's, Southampton Live stream: Peacock TV (US)| FREE DAZN trial (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Toffees will nevertheless be buoyed by the fact that their recent record against the Saints is pretty solid, with Everton having won three of their last five encounters. The away side's resounding 3-0 win over Leeds last weekend will have built confidence for the battle ahead, but Everton remain just five points clear of the drop zone.

With battling draws against the Manchester clubs and impressive wins over Brentford and Spurs, Ralph Hasenhüttl's men are in a rich run of form. A win here could further cement their spot in the top half of the table and help lay the foundations of something worthwhile for the future.

Follow our guide to get a Southampton vs Everton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Southampton vs Everton from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Southampton vs Everton live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Southampton vs Everton from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Southampton vs Everton Premier League live stream in the UK?

Southampton vs Everton is a Saturday 3pm kick-off which means that those in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Southampton vs Everton online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season. Southampton vs Everton kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST on Saturday, and is being shown on Peacock TV. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Southampton vs Everton live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Southampton vs Everton, which kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST on Saturday. DAZN Canada costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Southampton vs Everton: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Southampton v Everton in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Southampton vs Everton: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Southampton v Everton at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

